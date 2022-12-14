Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Billionaires Club: Elon Musk's Throne Is Very Vulnerable
A revolution is underway in the most prestigious and exclusive club in the world. A new king is likely to be crowned in the coming days. The billionaires club is about to experience a big change. Elon Musk, the current king, could pass the crown very soon to the French businessman Bernard Arnault. The first is the boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and the social network Twitter, while the second is the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior etc) (LVMUY) .
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
Tesla Stock Rout Wakes Up Elon Musk
This is a real relief for Tesla investors. For several months now, they have been wondering whether Elon Musk, the CEO and big boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer, will be able to focus on the company. The billionaire is Tesla's architect. His involvement is enough to reassure those who...
Tesla's struggles in China and Europe may be a preview of the pain coming for Elon in the US
Lowering demand in China and Europe may foreshadow what's to come in the US for Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, Tesla.
Albany Herald
Adobe Stock Hits Resistance on Earnings Rally. Here's the Trade
Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Free Report stock is one of the few tech stocks with a bid on Friday. That’s after the company delivered a solid earnings report on Thursday evening.
Elon Musk could lose world’s richest person title as Tesla value almost halves
Tesla has lost nearly half its market value since its founder, Elon Musk, bid for Twitter in April, reducing his net worth by about $70bn and putting his title as world’s richest person at risk. Shares in the electric car company traded at $340.79 on 13 April, the day...
electrek.co
2022 was Tesla’s best year ever, but not for its stock (TSLA), and investors are not happy
2022 was undoubtedly Tesla’s best year ever financially and for vehicle deliveries, but it has not been for its stock (TSLA), and now investors are unhappy and telling the board about it. If you were to just look at Tesla’s quarterly reports this year, you would think that Tesla...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) has a new ‘Champion of People,’ aka head of HR
Tesla (TSLA) has hired Chris Winton, former chief people officer at FedEx, in the automaker’s new role of “Champion of the People,” better known as the head of human resources. Earlier this year, Tesla’s head of HR, Valerie Capers Workman, left the company. Workman had brought...
Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Tesla shares are sliding but investors can take hope from a bottoming pattern that suggests a rebound is brewing for this stock.
Albany Herald
Stocks Edge Higher, Fed Dot Plots, Oil, Tesla And Binance - Five Things To Know
Stock futures bump higher ahead of Fed rate decision; Fed 'dot plots' in focus as markets lock bets on 50 basis point hike; IEA report sees firming oil demand in 2023 as China reopens; Tesla shares extend biggest drawdown on record and Binance says deposits returning but Bankman-Fried arrest rattles markets.
Albany Herald
Maxar Technologies Stock Soars On $6.4 Billion Advent Takeover Bid For Satellite Imagery Group
Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Free Report shares more than doubled in pre-market trading Friday after the satellite satellite imagery company agreed a $6.4 billion takeover from Advent International. Advent, a Boston-based private equity group, will pay $53 a share for Maxar, which specializes in satellites used in earth imagery,...
Tesla to shorten Shanghai shifts, delay hiring - Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News, sending shares down about 2% on Thursday.
Comments / 0