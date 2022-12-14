A revolution is underway in the most prestigious and exclusive club in the world. A new king is likely to be crowned in the coming days. The billionaires club is about to experience a big change. Elon Musk, the current king, could pass the crown very soon to the French businessman Bernard Arnault. The first is the boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and the social network Twitter, while the second is the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior etc) (LVMUY) .

8 DAYS AGO