The Twins Winter CARE-avan will make a stop in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The group from the Twins who will make the stop in St. Cloud include 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and now broadcaster Dan Gladden, and broadcaster Kris Atteberry.
The St. Cloud State women's hockey team is ranked #15 in the nation in the latest USCHO.com Division I poll. The 11-10 Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brian Idalski. He has an interesting resume that includes coaching 10 Olympians, 26 national team members from eight countries. Idalski served as the head coach for the Chinese National women's hockey team in 2022 in Beijing. Prior to that he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Zhenskaya Hockey League. His team became the first non-Russian team to win the league’s championship.
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There are a couple of big lottery prizes on the line this weekend. The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot for the Gopher 5 game has climbed to an estimated $1,830,000. The largest jackpot ever in the game's history is just over $2 million. Gopher 5...
WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 16, 2022. Warm temperatures and heavy snowfall have stalled ice development. While anglers are venturing out onto the ice in many areas of the state, everyone must use extreme caution and check ice thickness often. It is very important to work with a resort of outfitter that is knowledgeable of current ice conditions, especially early in the ice fishing season.
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of week 3 Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 5-10) SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams 1. Lakeville North (2-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Dec. 13 at No. 9 Wayzata (0-2), Dec. 17 ...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. -- Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled its Arts Underground Program. It will resume on January 12th. -- Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is postponing its...
Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted. This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.
Driving in to work today through the fresh fallen snow, I kept thinking of what it was like growing up and being a kid in Minnesota during a snow day. Learn the lesson early kids, don't ever say "you're bored" when at home on a snow day. My brothers and I learned that early on, because growing up in the country that usually meant dad or mom could find us things to do like, shoveling snow, cleaning our rooms, or worst yet...helping to clean the house. No. Thank. You.
As the winter storm continues its path across Minnesota there are some weather related announcements to share. St. Cloud State University is open Wednesday as the finals week continues. The administration’s Emergency Preparedness team released an email asking students, staff and faculty to proceed with caution today due to predicted freezing rain in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. The administration adds supervisors and professors can be flexible with employees and students who encounter delays due to weather conditions. Fall semester finals week continues through Thursday and Commencement celebrations will be held Friday.
