Ames, IA Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Des Moines
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
Des Moines Business Record
Backers' goal for proposed $7.2M mixed-use development on Ingersoll Avenue is meeting zero carbon certification standards
The Des Moines area's third mass timber project is planned at 2701 Ingersoll Ave. The three-story building will include 20 apartment units and street-level commercial space. Architectual rendering by ID8 Architects. Construction is expected to begin early next year on a $7.2 million mixed-use project in Des Moines that backers...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce
Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million
Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?
On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
New railroad overpass in Boone means less traffic for entire community
BOONE, Iowa — On Monday a new overpass opened on Iowa 17 in Boone. The overpass gives another option for residents to cross over the railroad tracks that split the town. The project was made possible by the Iowa DOT, the county, the city, as well as help from Union Pacific Railroad and Fareway Stores. […]
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds calls on Iowa Supreme Court to take up six-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has officially called on the Iowa Supreme Court to decide the fate of the six-week abortion ban law. The state law was signed in 2018 but has never taken effect. It would ban abortion after six weeks or when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
cbs2iowa.com
Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison
Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 2