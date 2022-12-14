Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
UpNorthLive.com
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer to be sworn in for second term Jan. 1
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan’s 49th governor on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The ceremony, including the oath of office, will take place outside of the Capitol Building in Lansing starting at 10:30 a.m. “It is the honor...
