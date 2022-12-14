Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
abc12.com
Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
The Oakland Press
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
fox2detroit.com
Man kills self in accidental shooting in parking lot of Hamtramck pot dispensary: Police
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 66-year-old man taking his gun out of his holster while in his car in the parking of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary when he shot himself and died from his injuries, police say. Hamtramck Police said around 11 a.m. on Friday, they were called to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man with teeth filed into points ties woman to bed, threatens to rip her throat out, cops say
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man with teeth filed into points kept a 20-year-old woman tied to a bed in a locked room and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth if she tried to escape, police said. Officials said Michael Barajas, 36, used rope to...
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after home invasion
More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past.
Investigation unfolding in Livonia after semi truck driver allegedly shot at other motorist while on I-96
Police said I-96 in Wayne County will be shut down Friday morning in search of evidence after a semi truck driver was accused of shooting a gun at another motorist while on the freeway.
whmi.com
AG Fights Parole For Man Convicted In Local Assault
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a parole board decision to release a man who kidnapped and assaulted a local woman. On Tuesday, Nessel filed an appeal in Livingston County Circuit Court in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi.
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
fox2detroit.com
Police: 'We're coming for you' after $20,000 Rolex stolen at mom-and-pop shop
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A $20,000 Rolex watch was stolen from a family-owned shop in Southfield, and it was all caught on camera. Police have a clear picture of the guys they're looking for, and they just need help identifying them. "It's not right and rest assured we are...
65-year-old man dies after crash in Lansing on Saturday
A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Flint man was on parole for identity theft, but that didn’t stop him from doing it again, feds say
FLINT, MI – A 37-year-old Flint man was sentenced this week to nine years in federal prison for using the stolen identities of dozens of people to commit identity theft and bank fraud. U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar on Thursday, Dec. 15, sentenced Michael Johnson-Brown to nine years...
abc12.com
31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
