THATCHER – Thatcher Police are investigating a reported murder in the Quail Ridge subdivision. Police responded to the subdivision early Tuesday morning regarding a call from a man who claimed to have shot a person, according to a press release from the Thatcher Police Department. The subject, later identified as Bobby Benitez, 64, allegedly told the 911 operator that he wanted to commit suicide by police.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO