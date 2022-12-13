ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
gilavalleycentral.net

OneAZ Provides $32,500 Legacy Grant for Families Fighting Cancer Together

THATCHER, AZ (December 12, 2022) — OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation are proud to award a $32,500 Legacy Grant to Families Fighting Cancer Together in Thatcher. This grant matches the funding that Families Fighting Cancer Together typically receives in one calendar year. The 2022 Legacy Grant...
THATCHER, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Graham sees big drop in jobless claims

PHOENIX — Unemployment claims in Graham County fell seven-tenths of a point in November, helping Graham tie for second lowest unemployment in the state. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Arizona Commerce Authority. Graham County’s jobless rate fell from 3.6 percent in October to 2.9 percent...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Thatcher Police investigating a homicide in Quail Ridge

THATCHER – Thatcher Police are investigating a reported murder in the Quail Ridge subdivision. Police responded to the subdivision early Tuesday morning regarding a call from a man who claimed to have shot a person, according to a press release from the Thatcher Police Department. The subject, later identified as Bobby Benitez, 64, allegedly told the 911 operator that he wanted to commit suicide by police.
THATCHER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy