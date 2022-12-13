Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
OneAZ Provides $32,500 Legacy Grant for Families Fighting Cancer Together
THATCHER, AZ (December 12, 2022) — OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation are proud to award a $32,500 Legacy Grant to Families Fighting Cancer Together in Thatcher. This grant matches the funding that Families Fighting Cancer Together typically receives in one calendar year. The 2022 Legacy Grant...
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, III Counties Distributing teaming to get drunk drivers off the road
THATCHER — “In our industry, we’re very committed to safe ride programs, and this year is no different,” said Tim Linden, owner of III Counties Distributing. “We want to make sure that everybody decides to ride.”. Linden is once again teaming with the Graham County...
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham sees big drop in jobless claims
PHOENIX — Unemployment claims in Graham County fell seven-tenths of a point in November, helping Graham tie for second lowest unemployment in the state. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Arizona Commerce Authority. Graham County’s jobless rate fell from 3.6 percent in October to 2.9 percent...
gilaherald.com
Thatcher Police investigating a homicide in Quail Ridge
THATCHER – Thatcher Police are investigating a reported murder in the Quail Ridge subdivision. Police responded to the subdivision early Tuesday morning regarding a call from a man who claimed to have shot a person, according to a press release from the Thatcher Police Department. The subject, later identified as Bobby Benitez, 64, allegedly told the 911 operator that he wanted to commit suicide by police.
Comments / 0