FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 18 and beyond
• Southfield Professional Fire Fighters have joined forces with the Marine Corp to support their annual “Toys for Tots” program. Fire fighters are encouraging community members to assist them in their efforts and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at any of the five Southfield fire stations during the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Dec. 18. Toys will be distributed to families in need in the Southfield area throughout this holiday season, www.facebook.com/iaff1029.
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Charitable organizations for holiday gift donations in Oakland County
For area residents who want to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of charitable organizations seeking donations:. • American Red Cross, www.redcross.org, 800-HELP-NOW (800-435-7669), mail a check to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. • Baldwin Center, baldwincenter.networkforgood.com, 248-332-6101. • Easter Seals...
Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need
Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
Ways to help Michigan families in need this holiday season
The holidays are here, and ’tis the season to enjoy time with family and friends, do festive shopping and, perhaps most importantly, give back. One in nine adults and one in seven children face hunger in Michigan, according to feedingamerica.org. There’s no shortage of ways to help support families facing hunger in Michigan this season, whether that means donating money to a local charity organization or donating time or food at an area food bank.
South Lyon captures first-ever Oakland County wrestling title
OXFORD — It took just one minute and five seconds for South Lyon senior Benny Leece to pin his opponent and claim the 190-pound championship at Saturday’s Oakland County Championships at Oxford High School. And he one-upped that effort after the match. Leece needed just seconds to...
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion girls basketball
The Clarkston Wolves visited rival Lake Orion on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, for an Oakland Activities Association Red Division girls basketball game. The Dragons won, 35-25, to remain unbeaten at 5-0.
Coretta Houge appointed to vacancy on Southfield City Council
The Southfield City Council appointed Coretta Houge to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Jason Hoskins, effective Dec. 14. Houge will fill the vacancy created by Hoskins’ resignation after he was elected state representative for Michigan’s House District 18. Houge will serve until November 2023. Houge has...
Police: Royal Oak officer fires shot at car of fleeing motorist who ‘put his life in immediate jeopardy’
A Holly woman early Thursday led Royal Oak police on a long chase into Detroit, where the driver stopped briefly and an officer fired a shot into her vehicle when she endangered his life as she fled again, police said. The officer tried to take the 46-year-old woman into custody...
Lake Orion rallies past Birmingham Unified in third, keeps pace in OAA Red race
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Lake Orion Dragons hung on at the end to edge the Birmingham Unified Kings 4-3 Thursday night in a key OAA Red battle. Lake Orion got the eventual game-winner early in the third period when Ryan Cole anchored in the slot, then tipped in a shot from the blue line with 13:46 remaining in the game, giving the Dragons a 4-3 lead.
Southfield council appoints city clerk
Southfield Deputy Treasurer Allyson Bettis was temporarily appointed as the city clerk, following the resignation of Sherikia Hawkins earlier this year. The City Council voted at a meeting Dec. 12 to appoint Bettis as clerk. Bettis is a resident of Southfield and currently serves as the city’s deputy treasurer.
Former Boy Scout leader sentenced to dozen years for molesting boys in Macomb County
A former Boy Scout leader in Roseville was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years for molesting two boys about 20 years ago. Mark Champman received the sentence from Judge Kathryn Viviano of Macomb County Circuit Court after pleading guilty Oct. 31 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting one boy at the time and one county of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a second boy under his command.
Mother struggling to cope after losing son, 10; her second loss in two years
It was just a couple of weeks ago 10-year-old Dylan Raymond Witt was a playful child full of energy and talking about cool cars and playing in the school band, but his voice has been silenced. Witt died on Dec. 8, after a sudden unknown illness. He became ill on...
Shah and Matuszewski to receive honorary degrees from OU
Ewa Matuszewski and Jayprakash (Jay) Shah have been selected to receive honorary degrees from Oakland University for outstanding achievements in their respective fields. They will be recognized at Oakland’s fall 2022 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17. Matuszewski was selected to receive a Doctorate degree in humanities and is...
Psychologists disagree on Pontiac woman’s mental illness, competency
The attorney for a Pontiac woman whose violent exchange with law enforcement was recorded by onlookers, shared on social media and sparked public outrage is challenging an assessment that she is competent for trial. Now, it’s up to a judge to decide. At a hearing Dec. 13 in 50th...
Oakland County Commission boosts pay by $6k
Oakland County commissioners will get a $6,000 pay increase on top of a 5% salary raise in 2023. Commissioners voted along partisan lines when the pay raise resolution was added to the Dec. 8 budget that morning and introduced as the last agenda item during the board’s final meeting of 2022. The raise is listed on the agenda as miscellaneous business for a supplemental compensation adjustment for 2023-24. The board voted along party lines for next year’s salary, which will total $42,130, up from nearly $37,000.
Dragons remain unbeaten with grind-it-out defensive win over rival Clarkston
LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Dragons had been thinking about this for 283 days. The last time these two rivals met on the hardwood was in last year’s regional semifinal, and from the minute that game ended in a 61-47 Clarkston win, the Dragons dreaming about what might be.
Port Huron United scores four third-period goals to knock off Foley United
ROYAL OAK — Bishop Foley United suffered a disappointing 5-3 loss to Port Huron United on Friday night. Foley United led 3-1 after two periods, but Port Huron United roared back with four goals in the third period — two each by Trevor Greig and Jax Demil — to pick up the win.
Brother Rice defense stout as Warriors shut down Ferndale on the road
FERNDALE — Birmingham Brother Rice basketball coach Rick Palmer knew his team was going to have to keep Ferndale off the boards heading into Friday night’s matchup on the Eagles’ home court. Little did he know that’s exactly what Ferndale coach Juan Rickman had been preaching...
