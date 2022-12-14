Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls
“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Unselfish play leads to win for Wingers girls basketball
There’s a new element on the Red Wing girls basketball team. A boombox. Gifted by assistant coach Chris Guetzlaff, the Wingers now give out the boombox to a player or players of the game. It’s not just for show. It works and has Bluetooth. “Sammi (Chandler) connects to...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Poncelet plays in all-star game at U.S. Bank
Goodhue’s all-star wide receiver played in his final high school football game last weekend. Senior Adam Poncelet participated in the Minnesota High School League All-Star Game on Dec. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The South team players stayed in the same hotel, practiced at least a day leading up...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Elaine Diercks
Elaine Catherine Diercks, 88, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Elysian Senior Living in Lake City. She was born April 9, 1934 in Hay Creek Township to John H.G. and Lydia (Bremer) Strusz. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1952 and worked at SB Foot Tannery for a short time. She was united in marriage to Richard Diercks on June 5, 1954. She worked at Allyn’s Bakery until they moved to the farm in 1965. Elaine was an active farm wife and mother. She was involved with the Hay Creek Township Board, was a township election worker, and taught First Care classes to elementary students. She was also a 4H leader and worked with the Minnesota Farm Bureau. Elaine was a great cake baker and made many wedding cakes. She was also a talented gardener and was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church and was involved with LWML. She also belonged to a long-standing card club that started in 1955 and continued until its conclusion due to Covid. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Scott) Warren of Red Wing, Kim Diercks of Red Wing, and Mark (Judith) Diercks of Goodhue; 8 grandchildren, Jessica (Jesse) Vold, Tiffany (Matt) Amman, Adrienne Hanson, Kelsey (Rathers) Deaton, Colin Warren, Jacob (Bonnie) Diercks, Meghan Diercks, and Emma (Joey Saverine) Diercks; great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Jack Vold, Beau and Bella Jaeger, Chase, Carter and Quinn Hanson, and Annabelle and Trenton Diercks; one sister, Jan (Dennis) Stieg of Corcoran, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; siblings, Luverne Strusz, Marvin Strusz, Helen Eppen, Hermina Alms and Doris Rusch. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Tyge Zucker officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 and one hour prior to the service both at the church. Burial will be at Belvidere Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to RW Mayo Clinic Hospice or the church. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing named top holiday river town
According to River Travel magazine, Red Wing is one of the best holiday river towns in the U.S. Every year the magazine puts out a survey to find the best holiday river towns in the country. The survey has seven categories based on size, starting with towns of fewer than...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: House for sale in Red Wing offers country living at its finest
This is country living in a neighborhood setting. The neighborhood is a small development of homes on acreage near state forest land. The surrounding land offers abundant wildlife, lush vegetation, mature trees and serene views. Inside you will find a beautifully remodeled walkout rambler with main level living. The recent...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
T-Mobile opens Red Wing store
T-Mobile opened its newest retail location in Minnesota and its first retail store in Red Wing. The store opened for business on Friday, Dec. 9, and is located at the intersection of South Service Road and Tyler Road South. Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
City Council approves furthering trail project
A Red Wing trail segment that has gained public attention and comment was on the agenda once again during the council meeting Monday night. City Engineer Jay Owens and capital investment program manager Ron Seymour presented updates on the status of the project. The Red Wing Area Fund donated $92,000...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Holiday Market showcases artists
Fire dancing, artist talks and community building all were taking place at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center over the weekend. The Holiday Market event showcased several local artists and gave them the opportunity to sell their products and art. Participating artists included Katie Casci, Cashmere and Coconuts,...
