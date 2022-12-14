Elaine Catherine Diercks, 88, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Elysian Senior Living in Lake City. She was born April 9, 1934 in Hay Creek Township to John H.G. and Lydia (Bremer) Strusz. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1952 and worked at SB Foot Tannery for a short time. She was united in marriage to Richard Diercks on June 5, 1954. She worked at Allyn’s Bakery until they moved to the farm in 1965. Elaine was an active farm wife and mother. She was involved with the Hay Creek Township Board, was a township election worker, and taught First Care classes to elementary students. She was also a 4H leader and worked with the Minnesota Farm Bureau. Elaine was a great cake baker and made many wedding cakes. She was also a talented gardener and was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church and was involved with LWML. She also belonged to a long-standing card club that started in 1955 and continued until its conclusion due to Covid. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Scott) Warren of Red Wing, Kim Diercks of Red Wing, and Mark (Judith) Diercks of Goodhue; 8 grandchildren, Jessica (Jesse) Vold, Tiffany (Matt) Amman, Adrienne Hanson, Kelsey (Rathers) Deaton, Colin Warren, Jacob (Bonnie) Diercks, Meghan Diercks, and Emma (Joey Saverine) Diercks; great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Jack Vold, Beau and Bella Jaeger, Chase, Carter and Quinn Hanson, and Annabelle and Trenton Diercks; one sister, Jan (Dennis) Stieg of Corcoran, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; siblings, Luverne Strusz, Marvin Strusz, Helen Eppen, Hermina Alms and Doris Rusch. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Tyge Zucker officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 and one hour prior to the service both at the church. Burial will be at Belvidere Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to RW Mayo Clinic Hospice or the church. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

