Time Out Global
Project Ilica brings a pop-up street fair to Zagreb’s historic avenue
With only a week and a half until Christmas, Advent celebrations in Zagreb are in full swing, and this Sunday, December 18, the city's revered retail hub will close for a massive street fair, Project Ilica. Starting at 9am, this historic thoroughfare will host dozens of events and hundreds of...
Time Out Global
Why London’s ingredient of the year is yuzu
This year was a strong one for food trends. Spicy margs. Posh butter. Trendy hot honey for £7. ‘Spagliato’. You know the drill. But which humble food item stands out above it all as the ingredient of 2022? And no, the answer is not the lettuce that outlived a prime minister, you jokers.
Time Out Global
A new high-speed train route could soon link up Madrid and Paris
Currently, if you want to get from Paris to Madrid by rail, the journey isn’t exactly faff-free. The most popular route is to get one train to Barcelona before changing to another to take you to Madrid. It can take almost ten hours, which, TBH, all seems a bit mad. Despite being relatively close (only about 1,000 kilometres or so), the two European capitals don’t have a direct trainline.
Time Out Global
This year’s Aqua Shard Xmas tree is helping Great Ormond Street Hospital
A gigantic seven-metre-tall Christmas tree has just been unveiled in the Aqua Shard, and it’s all in aid of a very good cause: Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), the Bloomsbury institution that’s been treating seriously ill children for more than 170 years. ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor was there to celebrate, along with young GOSH patient Grace, who helped unveil the glittering display, designed by McQueens Flowers. The tree is full of quirky tributes to this world-leading hospital, including a robin for its Robin Ward, which treats infectious diseases, and a lion for its Lion Ward, which looks after children with cancer.
Time Out Global
Spain votes to offer three days of menstrual leave every month
Period-havers, rejoice: Spain has voted to offer three days of menstrual leave every month. Forget crawling into work with debilitating cramps; the scheme – which is the first in Europe – would give you time to spend curled up in bed or on the sofa or anywhere the hell else you like. Kind of outrageous that it’s so rare, to be honest.
