ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

10 Wild Mushrooms Found in Spring

Springtime is truly the season of new beginnings and growth. Spring foraging choices expand when the weather warms and everything starts to defrost from the winter. Fresh salad greens, delectable spring flowers and shoots, medicinal herbs, and a few edible mushrooms are all in season right now. In fact, there are many foragable mushrooms to choose from, as spring can be a surprisingly good time to forage mushrooms around the world.
Mashed

The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges

If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
FLORIDA STATE
earth.com

Soil erosion rates have exploded in the Midwestern US

A recent study led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst has found that the rate of soil erosion in the Midwestern U.S. is 10 to 1,000 times greater than pre-agricultural erosion rates. These newly discovered pre-agricultural erosion rates –reflecting the rates at which soils form – are much lower than the upper allowable limit of erosion set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). These findings could have major repercussions for everything from domestic agricultural policy to global food security and climate change mitigation strategies.
NEBRASKA STATE
GreenMatters

Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.

Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
Agriculture Online

By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022

For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed meat alternatives made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn

U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down...
Daily Mail

Britain 'sleepwalking' into food supply crisis: Farmers warn tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as well as eggs will start vanishing from supermarket shelves amid soaring production costs

Britons could soon face shortages of tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as farmers warn that the UK is 'sleepwalking' into a food supply crisis amid soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs. Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said the Government needed to step in to...
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City

Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Experts urge caution over biotech that can wipe out insect pests

Dozens of scientists, experts and campaigners called for a ban on the release of genetically-edited organisms into the wild, in a statement Friday warning of potentially severe risks to the world's pollinators. But their use in the wild carries "understudied risks which could accelerate the decline of pollinator populations and put entire food webs at risk," according to the letter drafted by the French non-governmental organisation Pollinis. 
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

A future in ancient grains

Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
ILLINOIS STATE
The News Guard

Monarch Survival: Oregon to see $557,600 for butterfly habitats

Oregon will receive $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)’s Monarch and Pollinator Fund. The funding is designed to increase and improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Overall, monarch populations in the United States have plummeted more than 80% in the past two decades. Without emergency help, it’s almost certain that the western population of monarchs will disappear within 50...
OREGON STATE
macaronikid.com

America’s Egg Farmers Hosts Egg Design Submission Call For Kids

Here's an egg-citing opportunity your kids can take part in: America’s egg farmers are asking kids ages 5-18 to submit egg-sized designs as part of a 2023 Egg Design Submission Call. Selected egg designs will be featured in a special Easter exhibit in 2023. But hurry! The deadline to...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy