Thanks in part to climate change, vegetable prices have soared in the U.S.
Vegetable prices in the United States were up nearly 40% in November over the previous month, according to new figures from the Labor Department, and climate change is one of the reasons why. In California, an ongoing drought that studies have shown has been made worse because of climate change,...
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
a-z-animals.com
10 Wild Mushrooms Found in Spring
Springtime is truly the season of new beginnings and growth. Spring foraging choices expand when the weather warms and everything starts to defrost from the winter. Fresh salad greens, delectable spring flowers and shoots, medicinal herbs, and a few edible mushrooms are all in season right now. In fact, there are many foragable mushrooms to choose from, as spring can be a surprisingly good time to forage mushrooms around the world.
The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges
If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
Weird weather hit cattle ranchers and citrus growers in 2022. Why it likely will get worse.
Drought imperils Texas farmers' ability to breed cattle. Hurricanes threaten Florida's iconic citrus. Experts tie the troubles to climate change.
earth.com
Soil erosion rates have exploded in the Midwestern US
A recent study led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst has found that the rate of soil erosion in the Midwestern U.S. is 10 to 1,000 times greater than pre-agricultural erosion rates. These newly discovered pre-agricultural erosion rates –reflecting the rates at which soils form – are much lower than the upper allowable limit of erosion set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). These findings could have major repercussions for everything from domestic agricultural policy to global food security and climate change mitigation strategies.
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
Agriculture Online
By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022
For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed meat alternatives made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
agupdate.com
Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn
U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down...
Britain 'sleepwalking' into food supply crisis: Farmers warn tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as well as eggs will start vanishing from supermarket shelves amid soaring production costs
Britons could soon face shortages of tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as farmers warn that the UK is 'sleepwalking' into a food supply crisis amid soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs. Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said the Government needed to step in to...
natureworldnews.com
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
Experts urge caution over biotech that can wipe out insect pests
Dozens of scientists, experts and campaigners called for a ban on the release of genetically-edited organisms into the wild, in a statement Friday warning of potentially severe risks to the world's pollinators. But their use in the wild carries "understudied risks which could accelerate the decline of pollinator populations and put entire food webs at risk," according to the letter drafted by the French non-governmental organisation Pollinis.
Agriculture Online
A future in ancient grains
Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
Monarch Survival: Oregon to see $557,600 for butterfly habitats
Oregon will receive $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)’s Monarch and Pollinator Fund. The funding is designed to increase and improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Overall, monarch populations in the United States have plummeted more than 80% in the past two decades. Without emergency help, it’s almost certain that the western population of monarchs will disappear within 50...
UK farmers ripping up unaffordable orchards, NFU president says
Experts call for schemes to help fruit growers keep trees and preserve habitats vital for biodiversity
macaronikid.com
America’s Egg Farmers Hosts Egg Design Submission Call For Kids
Here's an egg-citing opportunity your kids can take part in: America’s egg farmers are asking kids ages 5-18 to submit egg-sized designs as part of a 2023 Egg Design Submission Call. Selected egg designs will be featured in a special Easter exhibit in 2023. But hurry! The deadline to...
Former White House Chef Says Coffee Will Be 'Quite Scarce' in the Near Future
And there's plenty of science to back up his claims.
