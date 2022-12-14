Read full article on original website
Related
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
CNBC
Brits told to rethink Christmas plans with strikes set to hit flights and train travel
LONDON — Passengers traveling into or around the U.K. over the holiday period face significant disruption due to strikes, with the government urging people to reconsider their plans. Airport staff working for the U.K. Border Force are due to walk out from Dec. 23 to 26, and again from...
Royal Mail workers begin wave of pre-Christmas strikes
Thousands of striking staff head to Westminster for protest outside parliament over conditions and pay
UK airport staff plan Christmas walkout, joining strike wave
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday threatened “tough” action to curb strikes, as airport passport officers became the latest public sector workers to announce December walkouts. The Public and Commercial Services Union said its members at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports would...
BBC
RMT's London Underground workers vote to continue strike action
The RMT union's London Underground workers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action for another six months. Some 94% of members voted in favour, based on a turnout of 52%, in the dispute over jobs and pensions. The union said it would now consider its options and had...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas
Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years
Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the new year.The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent could have to find 200 school places for asylum seekers
Stoke-on-Trent might have to find school places for up 200 extra children, because of an influx of asylum seekers. The city council leader, Abi Brown, met immigration minister Robert Jenrick on Tuesday to raise concerns after two hotels were identified as being suitable for the families. She said she expected...
Strikes and rights: Simon Calder answers your travel questions on the weeks – and troubles – ahead
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”: lyrics that seemingly don’t apply if you’re trying to travel anywhere at all this Christmas. Here I do my best to answer our readers’ most burning questions on getting around during the strike-ridden festive period.UK Border Force strikesQ: Will departures from Heathrow on 23 December be affected by the passport strike?Bradlee MA: The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action by UK Border Force staff from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December. Walk-outs will take place at six airports. These include...
Christmas rail strikes set to go ahead after RMT rejects offer
Christmas rail strikes are set to go ahead after the UK’s main rail union rejected a last-ditch offer from train operators.The RMT has been offered a 4 per cent pay rise for 2022 and 2023 by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the 14 train operating companies (TOCs). The proposal also promises there would be no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.But a deal would be contingent on reforms including ticket office closures and an increase in drivers controlling the doors on trains (known as DOO).Both these policies are anathema to the union, and the RMT’s executive committee rejected...
BBC
December train strikes: Extra walkouts planned over Christmas
Fresh rail strikes have been announced for Christmas Eve with the walkout threatening to hit celebrations and travel over the festive weekend. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union RMT will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates. The...
Thousands of ambulance workers vote to join NHS strikes before Christmas
THOUSANDS of ambulance workers have voted to go on strike before Christmas, it's been announced. Ambulance staff will strike just one day after nurses on December 21, in a dispute over pay, the GMB, Unison and Unite unions have announced. Ambulance crews working for services in London, Yorkshire, the North...
The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show
The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
Comments / 0