IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Shawn Taylor Plaintiff Ronnita Taylor Defendant To:Ronnita Taylor 2536 Highland Golf Course Drive SE Conyers, Georgia 30013 CIVIL ACTION NO.2022-CV-2113 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated December 1, , 2022, you are hereby notified that on the 9th day of August, 2022 ,Shaw Taylor filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, Katrina Williams, The Williams Watson Law Firm, LLC 265 S. Culver Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 1st day of December , 2022 . WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court. For: Janice Morris,Clerk PO Box 937 Conyers, GA 30012 909-89486 12/14 21 28 1/4.

