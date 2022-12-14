Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Swears In New Police Officer
The Hoboken Police Department has sworn in a new police officer. The Department welcomed Police Officer Mark Mooreman to its ranks on Wednesday during a ceremony held in the City Hall Council Chambers. During the ceremony the Department also honored Ret. Lt. Gigante with a flag presentation.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs Liberty Science Center High School project development deal
The Jersey City Council voted for the project development agreement with the county for the Liberty Science Center High School at last night’s meeting, despite the fact that Clerk Sean Gallagher said that the measure failed last night. “I have yet to see in writing that 60 percent of...
NJ subpoenas Montclair for councilors’ personnel and pay records
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has issued a subpoena to Montclair Township, seeking a sweeping array of pay records, time sheets and attendance logs for all the Township Council members. The subpoena does not state a reason for demanding the records. But it comes two months after the...
New Jersey Globe
Joe Bodek elected Union County Commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the longtime Linden City Clerk, was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners this evening to replace Christopher Hudak, who resigned to become the Union County Surrogate. Bodek, who had the backing of Senate President and Union County Democratic Chairman Nicholas Scutari and Linden Mayor Derek...
goleader.com
Residents Voice Concerns on Westfield Redevelopment
WESTFIELD — Residents took to the podium at Tuesday’s town council meeting to express their concerns surrounding the One Westfield Place redevelopment project. First announced by HBC | Streetworks Development in September of this year, the plan as presented consists of a 731,000-square-foot redevelopment of the former Lord & Taylor building and parking lots on North Avenue and Westfield’s two train station parking lots. The proposed redevelopment complex would include office space, retail, apartments and two public parking garages.
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Fire Department extinguishes blaze on Washington Street, no injuries reported
The Hoboken Fire Department extinguished a blaze at 4th and Washington Streets this morning and no injuries from the incident were reported, according to Public Safety Director Kenneth Ferrante. “Thanks to the men & women of @HobokenFire Dept for the fast work in knocking down this morning’s fire at 4th...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church
A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
For Jersey City Traffic Guards, a 7-year wait is over
A resolution to authorize an agreement between Jersey City and the Jersey City School Traffic Guards of Local 245, has been passed by the City Council, a contract crossing guards have said is long overdue, after waiting 7 years. “It’s one thing to have the language, which we do, and...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
Mayor Adams announces citywide crackdown on illegal cannabis
The task force issued 500 violations, 66 summonses, and even two felony arrests.
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced. Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced. The 14-year-old boy Meola thought...
New Jersey Globe
Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay
Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater
The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
baristanet.com
Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave
Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
