Cranford, NJ

hudsontv.com

Hoboken Swears In New Police Officer

The Hoboken Police Department has sworn in a new police officer. The Department welcomed Police Officer Mark Mooreman to its ranks on Wednesday during a ceremony held in the City Hall Council Chambers. During the ceremony the Department also honored Ret. Lt. Gigante with a flag presentation.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Joe Bodek elected Union County Commissioner

Joseph C. Bodek, the longtime Linden City Clerk, was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners this evening to replace Christopher Hudak, who resigned to become the Union County Surrogate. Bodek, who had the backing of Senate President and Union County Democratic Chairman Nicholas Scutari and Linden Mayor Derek...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
goleader.com

Residents Voice Concerns on Westfield Redevelopment

WESTFIELD — Residents took to the podium at Tuesday’s town council meeting to express their concerns surrounding the One Westfield Place redevelopment project. First announced by HBC | Streetworks Development in September of this year, the plan as presented consists of a 731,000-square-foot redevelopment of the former Lord & Taylor building and parking lots on North Avenue and Westfield’s two train station parking lots. The proposed redevelopment complex would include office space, retail, apartments and two public parking garages.
WESTFIELD, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church

A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay

Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater

The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

