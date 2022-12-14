JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.

