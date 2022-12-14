Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs Liberty Science Center High School project development deal
The Jersey City Council voted for the project development agreement with the county for the Liberty Science Center High School at last night’s meeting, despite the fact that Clerk Sean Gallagher said that the measure failed last night. “I have yet to see in writing that 60 percent of...
baristanet.com
Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave
Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Fire Department extinguishes blaze on Washington Street, no injuries reported
The Hoboken Fire Department extinguished a blaze at 4th and Washington Streets this morning and no injuries from the incident were reported, according to Public Safety Director Kenneth Ferrante. “Thanks to the men & women of @HobokenFire Dept for the fast work in knocking down this morning’s fire at 4th...
NJ subpoenas Montclair for councilors’ personnel and pay records
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has issued a subpoena to Montclair Township, seeking a sweeping array of pay records, time sheets and attendance logs for all the Township Council members. The subpoena does not state a reason for demanding the records. But it comes two months after the...
NJ Transit gets $34M to make 5 train stations more accessible. Here’s what that buys.
Accessibility for rail passengers who have mobility issues will get easier at five NJ Transit rail stations after the agency was awarded a $34 million grant under a new federal program. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-NJ, made the announcement Tuesday of the grants from the Federal...
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater
The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
New Jersey Globe
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support
The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays. Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
therealdeal.com
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
