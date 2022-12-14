ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ



 

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater

The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”

Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
MANHATTAN, NY
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ



