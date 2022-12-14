Read full article on original website
northernpublicradio.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
State Week: The divide within the Republican Party
Coming off a statewide drubbing in the November election, the Illinois Republican State Central Committee met this month. While party leadership — including state chair Don Tracy — remain in place, the divisions within the GOP were evident. While some Republicans say the party needs to become more...
Lawmakers hear more pleas for assault weapon ban
A legislative committee on Thursday heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban, an Illinois House committee, meeting...
An early Democratic presidential primary in Georgia depends on Republicans
ATLANTA — When a panel inside the Democratic National Committee voted two weeks ago to revamp the party's presidential primary calendar, that was the easy part. If the full DNC approves the plan, actually implementing the changes will be more challenging. For starters, Iowa and New Hampshire — long...
