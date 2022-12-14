Read full article on original website
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Magic: Boston Can't Overcome Shooting Woes While Orlando Wins on the Margins
On the heels of a grueling road trip, the Celtics' fatigue was evident in Friday night's 117-109 loss to the Magic. Boston repeatedly settled for threes, often after only one pass. The hosts never truly found their rhythm offensively and took over half their shots from beyond the arc despite a lack ...
Inconsistency Plagues Raptors Again as One Bad Stretch Proves Costly in Loss to Nets
The Toronto Raptors had one bad stretch, opening the door for the Brooklyn Nets to come back before a Kyrie Irving three-pointer proved killer Friday night
Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to a season-high five. Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the decisive basket — the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his NBA career. “Honestly, I was thinking basket,” Irving said. “I saw Juancho (Hernangomez) come over a little bit earlier so I decided to pull it back and took my time, got my balance underneath me.” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he planned to give Kevin Durant the ball for the final shot, but Durant convinced Vaughn to let Irving shoot instead.
Embiid, Harden lead 76ers past short-handed Warriors
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 118-106 on Friday night. “The main thing is that everybody has bought in,” Embiid said. “That’s the thing. Everyone knows where they have to go and everyone knows where the ball has to go and everybody knows that the ball can not stick, that it has to be moving around.” Stephen Curry sat out for Golden State two nights after injuring his left shoulder in a loss at Indiana. Draymond Green (right quadriceps contusion) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right adductor) also missed the game, while Klay Thompson played through soreness in his left knee to score 12 points. He was 4 of 17 from the field, missing 10 in a row at one point. “It was a tough night for Klay,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Just his effort was there, but the shots were not going. Just wasn’t his night, but he will bounce back.”
Subliners, Surge, Ultra, FaZe going strong at CDL Major 1
The New York Subliners, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe won first-round matches in the playoff stage of the
