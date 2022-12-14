Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
SF wants to follow NYC in treating mentally ill people against their will
New York City agencies will involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill individuals who refuse treatment.
khn.org
Assisted Living Facilities Pressed to Address Growing Needs of Older, Sicker Residents
Assisted living communities too often fail to meet the needs of older adults and should focus more on residents’ medical and mental health concerns, according to a recent report by a diverse panel of experts. It’s a clarion call for change inspired by the altered profile of the population...
MedicalXpress
'Sandwich generation' study shows challenges of caring for both kids and aging parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They're the "sandwich generation"—a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once. A new study...
nativenewsonline.net
Government Expands Native American Maternal Health Resources
The government is dedicating new resources to improving maternal health outcomes for American Indian and Alaska Native women. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health (OMH)— in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention— announced a new campaign: “Hear Her.”
KTVZ
Home delivery of medications can help improve access, especially when time is tight
Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused. Research has found that many who could benefit most from the Covid-19...
KevinMD.com
Lack of innovation is leading to disparities in diabetes care
Having spent over 30 years of my career in diabetes, first as a practicing diabetologist and later as a diabetes researcher, I’ve met many people with diabetes. And while diabetes care has evolved significantly over my career, I’m amazed to see that daily insulin management is just as complex and manual for many people, particularly those with type 2 diabetes (T2D) — daily insulin management is just as complex and manual in 2022 as it was when I started practicing medicine. While I was involved with clinical trials of many new drug products for diabetes over the years, the only improvement in insulin delivery for people with T2D was the introduction of mechanical insulin delivery pens in the 1980s and 1990s. Technology advances for insulin delivery have been confined to insulin pumps, which are used primarily for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
WebMD
Graphic Medicine: The Unlikely but Promising Partnership of Comics and Health Care
A while back, indie comics artist Sam Hester found herself spending endless hours in the hospital, not as a patient but as primary caregiver for her mother, Jocelyn, a longtime Parkinson’s patient who had recently begun to hallucinate – she saw ghost-like figures surrounding her – while exhibiting signs of early-stage dementia.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
MedicalXpress
Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City
The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
Allure
I Tried Facial Gua Sha From a Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner
You've probably seen the videos: Influencers use facial gua sha to shrink double chins or chisel cheekbones. But long before gua sha was Instagram fodder, it was a traditional East and Southeast Asian healing technique. Originally, a smooth "board" was pressed along the skin of the body; more recently, it's been adapted for the face and neck too. The light pressure applied during gua sha is supposed to release muscular tension and help with lymphatic drainage to depuff.
DVM 360
The future is now with genetic testing
Dr Matthew McGlasson describes Basepaws' genetic testing kits and the role they play in offering today’s pet parents the individualized care they seek for their beloved animals. This content is sponsored by Basepaws. At the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Matthew McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer...
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
bhbusiness.com
Behavioral Health Startup Grow Therapy Expands into 22 States
Mental health tech startup Grow Therapy has announced that it is expanding into 22 new states. The New York-based company now offers its services in a total of 36 states. Grow Therapy developed technology that enables mental health clinicians to start their own practice. Providers in Grow Therapy’s network can access digital tools including scheduling, billing, telehealth infrastructure, electronic health records and marketing resources.
Adaptive Products Aid Seniors and Caregivers
The post Adaptive Products Aid Seniors and Caregivers appeared first on Seniors Guide.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say
Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
