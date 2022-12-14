The Community Calendar is a brief, free listing to inform readers of programs and special meetings that are nonprofit or community service events. Events should be open to the public and free to attend. For maximum exposure, information should be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Email the who, what, when and where, including a street address and a contact for more information. Calendar items are not taken on the phone to ensure accuracy. Email to news@lightandchampion.com.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO