‘Big Brawl at Broaddus’ Deep East Texas in the 30s – Part 4
(Editor’s note: The Light and Champion is featuring this previously unpublished work by Texas author Garland Perry at the request of columnist and historian, Neal Murphy from San Augustine. We deem it not only a great story of life in 1930s Deep East Texas, but also highly entertaining. Because of its length, it has been featured in segments in several issues. For more information on Perry or previous installment issues, contact The Light and Champion.)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
The Community Calendar is a brief, free listing to inform readers of programs and special meetings that are nonprofit or community service events. Events should be open to the public and free to attend. For maximum exposure, information should be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Email the who, what, when and where, including a street address and a contact for more information. Calendar items are not taken on the phone to ensure accuracy. Email to news@lightandchampion.com.
PICTURE FROM OUR PAST
From the Friday, December 12, 1986, edition of The Light and Champion. W.I. Davis of Center (left) was presented a plaque Monday by Shelby County Extension Agent James Greer for his service on the County Extension Program Council. The presentation was made at an appreciation luncheon at The First Baptist Church fellowship hall recognizing many individuals serving the county extension service program. Elected chairman of the council was Gene Walker, vice chairman Aubrey King, and Jane Cooper secretary-treasurer.
Ribbon cutting conducted for Thrifty Loans
A ribbon cutting for Thrifty Loans in Center was conducted Friday, Dec. 2. Local owner, David Lawrence is the local owner, and Maria Harkness is the manager. They provide reliable loan services including payday loans, title loans and installment loans. Each loan has different terms and advantages, and Thrifty Loans can help find one that is right for you. They are located at 908 Hurst Street. (Submitted photo)
