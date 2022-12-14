ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

EHT man gets four years for drugs and gun parts

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNRtG_0jiWU18w00

An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug and gun case.

Neal Garrity, 34, of pleaded guilty last month to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing parts for a so-call “ghost gun,” along with a large-capacity magazine.

New Jersey State Police conducted an investigation into drugs sales around Atlantic County in May and June, culminating in a June 10 search of Garrity’s Boston Avenue home and his vehicle.

Investigators found several hundred wax folds containing heroin, plastic bags with heroin residue, a digital scale and $2,334 in cash, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC. He also had a 9mm “ghost gun” without a serial number and equipped with an extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition inside the residence.

Two pill bottles also were recovered, the affidavit claims. One had 100 pills of quetiapine fumarate and the other had 37 pills of the muscle relaxer tizanidine hydrochloride.

Garrity originally faced eight charges, including the second-degree crime of possession of a weapon while committing a drug crime.

He does not have to serve a mandatory minimum amount of time under the plea agreement.

Garrity remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, where he has been since June 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Arrested For Drugs

BRICK – Two residents from Bayville were arrested and charged for drugs after being pulled over in Brick Township, police said. After observing a drug distribution on December 14, detectives from the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit pulled over a car in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Route 70 around 11 p.m.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Man Shot In Atlantic City: Police

A 20-year-old man was shot in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:32 PM, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert notification. Officers found the victim in a vehicle...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage

PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

One shot overnight in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that took place last night in the area of North New York Avenue. According to department, Atlantic City police officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 11:32 PM on December 10, 2022 in response to a Shot Spotter alert regarding shots fired. A 20-year-old male gunshot victim was discovered by officers in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in the 600 block of north New York Avenue. Additionally, evidence of gunfire was found in the area. As a result of the The post One shot overnight in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway

A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
7K+
Followers
670
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy