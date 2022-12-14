EHT man gets four years for drugs and gun parts

An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug and gun case.

Neal Garrity, 34, of pleaded guilty last month to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing parts for a so-call “ghost gun,” along with a large-capacity magazine.

New Jersey State Police conducted an investigation into drugs sales around Atlantic County in May and June, culminating in a June 10 search of Garrity’s Boston Avenue home and his vehicle.

Investigators found several hundred wax folds containing heroin, plastic bags with heroin residue, a digital scale and $2,334 in cash, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC. He also had a 9mm “ghost gun” without a serial number and equipped with an extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition inside the residence.

Two pill bottles also were recovered, the affidavit claims. One had 100 pills of quetiapine fumarate and the other had 37 pills of the muscle relaxer tizanidine hydrochloride.

Garrity originally faced eight charges, including the second-degree crime of possession of a weapon while committing a drug crime.

He does not have to serve a mandatory minimum amount of time under the plea agreement.

Garrity remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, where he has been since June 10.