Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
16-year-old Kansas boy dies after pickup, motorcycle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe. Lenexa Police reported that just before 9p.m. Tuesday, pickup was on northbound Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive. A motorcycle driven by Long was...
20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation
JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
Illness forces closure of Kansas school district until January
OSAGE COUNTY—Officials with USD 420 announced the schools in the district will be closed for the remainder of the semester starting on Wednesday, due to a high number of student absences and increasing staff absences. On Tuesday, over 40 percent of the student population was absent due to illness,...
Ranked rivals collide as Rock Creek welcomes Wabaunsee
With the December portion of the season winding to a close, Rock Creek and Wabaunsee will battle it out on Friday, each looking to keep their respective ranking in an all-Manhattan area matchup. The Mustangs come into this game at 2-2. ranked as the #9 team in Class 4A, while...
7th-Ranked Rock Creek hosts Lady Chargers in Manhattan area matchup
After starting their seasons on different notes, the Rock Creek and Wabaunsee girls’ basketball teams will meet in St. George tonight, each looking to close out the December portion of their season strong. For the Lady Mustangs (4-0) it’s been smooth sailing so far as the #7 team in...
