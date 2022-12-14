ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Philly woman arrested for Lewes carjacking

A Philadelphia woman is in jail in Delaware in connection with a carjacking and stabbing in Lewes Thursday morning, December 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say 27-year old Justice Bowser allegedly stabbed a 56-year old woman in the arm with an unknown object prior to taking her vehicle from the 17-thousand block of Valley Drive just before 6 a.m.
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School

State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
CAMDEN, DE
CBS Philly

Police looking for group of men that attempted to steal ATM from West Philly store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a group of men they say tried to steal a store's ATM in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on 60th and Market Street, authorities say.Police say four men tried to take the ATM and then the store's owner started shooting at them.The suspects ran away and no shooting victims have been reported.No arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Ag Week Returning In-Person

Delaware's Ag Week is returning in-person this year. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, participants have been forced to attend the event virtually. But beginning January 9th, agricultural producers will be back at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. Ag Week runs through January 12th.
HARRINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Shared workspace concept birthed in Wilmington part of Seaford redevelopment plan

A Wilmington connection to a downstate redevelopment project... Seaford's largely-abandoned Nylon Capital Shopping Center will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, with the involvement of the 9th Street Development Company. 9th Street transformed an old Dupont building in Wilmington into a growing workspace for start-ups and other companies, and that's what founder Robert Herrera plans to bring to western Sussex County.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Reading Champion crowned

DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
DOVER, DE
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy