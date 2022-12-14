Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police Chief one of two finalists for St. Louis position, announcement expected Wednesday
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy is one of the two remaining candidates for the Chief of Police position in St. Louis that is reportedly expected to be announced on Wednesday. KSDK in St. Louis reported that interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack sent an email saying he was not...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: First annual update from Delaware County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer Lauren Footman
During County Council’s December 7 public meeting, the County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Lauren Footman presented the 2022 Impact Report, detailing the significant progress being made toward the county’s DE&I goals in 2022. The creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer was a priority of...
Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police
A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.
WDEL 1150AM
Philly woman arrested for Lewes carjacking
A Philadelphia woman is in jail in Delaware in connection with a carjacking and stabbing in Lewes Thursday morning, December 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say 27-year old Justice Bowser allegedly stabbed a 56-year old woman in the arm with an unknown object prior to taking her vehicle from the 17-thousand block of Valley Drive just before 6 a.m.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
Pennsylvania youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight; Teens beat up by guards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
Police looking for group of men that attempted to steal ATM from West Philly store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a group of men they say tried to steal a store's ATM in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on 60th and Market Street, authorities say.Police say four men tried to take the ATM and then the store's owner started shooting at them.The suspects ran away and no shooting victims have been reported.No arrests have been made at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
City Council investigates real estate dealings that locked Philadelphia homeowners out of the right to sell their homes
Philadelphia City Council heard complaints Wednesday from residents accusing a real estate company of a scheme that’s now being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. Homeowners told Council MV Realty convinced them to sign an exclusive 40-year contract for their eventual home sale in exchange for a...
WDEL 1150AM
Ag Week Returning In-Person
Delaware's Ag Week is returning in-person this year. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, participants have been forced to attend the event virtually. But beginning January 9th, agricultural producers will be back at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. Ag Week runs through January 12th.
WDEL 1150AM
Shared workspace concept birthed in Wilmington part of Seaford redevelopment plan
A Wilmington connection to a downstate redevelopment project... Seaford's largely-abandoned Nylon Capital Shopping Center will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, with the involvement of the 9th Street Development Company. 9th Street transformed an old Dupont building in Wilmington into a growing workspace for start-ups and other companies, and that's what founder Robert Herrera plans to bring to western Sussex County.
WGAL
Suspect arrested in connection with Columbia, Lancaster County, shooting, police say
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead last month in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday for the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia.
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Reading Champion crowned
DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Comments / 1