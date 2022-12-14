Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Running back help is on the way for the Saints after a successful waiver claim
A short-handed New Orleans Saints running back room is getting a late-season shot in the arm. The Saints claimed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers Wednesday, adding a third-year back to a mix that includes veterans Alvin Kamara and David Johnson. Benjamin has rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns...
UGA Players Defend Jalen Carter After Todd McShay's Comments
Earlier this week Todd McShay made some comments about Jalen Carter that could effect his draft stock. His teammates quickly took to twitter to respond.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Has ‘Taken a Step,’ Says Coach Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has "taken a step" in his development over the last month, with coach Arthur Smith revealing exactly where the rookie has made the biggest strides.
WWL-TV
Forecast: When the Saints are bad, the Falcons game is our Super Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — As a New Orleans Saints fan, 2022 has been a journey back to the essence and fundamental core of why I care so much about this frustrating, maddening, and at times laughable football team. The 2022 Saints aren't any good and it seems were designed by...
DeKalb youth football team is the best. Again.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They might be the future faces of the NFL. The Central DeKalb Jaguars. Also known as The Lambo Boyz. That’s short for Lamborghini. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We fight and practice because practice makes perfect,” tight end Ronnie...
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
Georgia high school football championship games to return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
GHSA football championships back 'where they belong'
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons announced the return of the football championship games returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023
Pacers Land Hawks’ John Collins In Bold Trade Scenario
If you care to understand the truth, you need to do away with preconceived notions. The same holds true when making NBA predictions. Preconceived notions obfuscate the truth. You don’t want to find yourself saying, “that can’t be,” when, in fact, it can – and is.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 3
After some pretty big shakeups to the Top 10 last week, the Top 10 remains calm in this week’s rankings. The only movement we saw was No. 8 Greenforest and No. 9 Eagle’s Landing trading places. Where the real movement came in this week’s rankings was 13-25. With the state of Georgia so deep and ...
