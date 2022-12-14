Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you'll never run out of things to see and do.
Nevada Appeal
‘Unsilent Night’ set for Sunday in Carson City
The Brewery Arts Center and Michael Tedesco will host a city-wide unique take on the classical caroling holiday tradition called Unsilent Night — an international event created by Phil Kline. It’s been described as “A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes carried through city streets.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday. On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno. The program is...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada
1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
2news.com
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo To Deliver State Of The State On January 23rd
In a statement, the governor-elect said he’s looking forward to the speech. Governor-elect Lombardo will deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Monday, January 23 in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors approve annual financial report
The Carson City Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, including findings of a required audit, on Thursday. The report was for the last fiscal year, ended June 30. HintonBurdick CPAs and Advisors gave an unmodified or “clean” opinion of the city’s financial statements.
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm. The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors. “Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort...
KOLO TV Reno
What kind of winter will we have? Good question.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question. It is, after all, an important answer,...
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Greg Golden
This week's Someone 2 Know opened his business Bizarre Guitar in Reno when he was just 22 years old. At that time, Greg Golden was a touring musician. Now, nearly 50 years later he is still a lead guitarist - performing and recording with his band. We caught up with...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Giuseppe’s Bella Italia Restaurant
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Giuseppe’s Bella Italia Restaurant serves up fresh pasta and raviolis made in-house every day by Giuseppe himself. “We make everything from scratch, from the sauce to the dessert,” said owner and chef Giuseppe Zappala. Zappala was born and raised in the Lake Cuomo region...
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
Nevada Appeal
Ex-Sparks fire chief faces 4 felonies over steroids
RENO – The felony drug charges facing Sparks’ ex-fire chief involve steroids and none carry potential gang enhancement penalties, the state attorney general’s office said. The criminal complaint the Nevada Attorney General’s office filed Dec. 9 in Sparks Justice Court accuses Mark Lawson of four felony counts...
2news.com
Crews Work to Put Out House Fire in North Valleys
(December 15, 2022) A fire broke out in the North Valleys Thursday afternoon, behind the Maverick Gas Station on Panther Drive. The Reno Fire Department says it happened at an abandoned house, and there was another fire at this location last year. At least nine Reno Fire units responded. As...
