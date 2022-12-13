Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
labroots.com
The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain
Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bananas?
The banana is a highly versatile, delicious fruit that's easy to digest and touted for its many health benefits, such as protection against oxidative stress and chronic disease due to its high fiber and antioxidant contents. Bananas' soft texture and sweet taste make them a healthy option for most people—including babies and older adults, who may struggle with chewing and swallowing tougher foods, as well as athletes and active individuals who need a quick energy source while on the go.
Why People Who Eat These Carbs In The Morning Struggle To Lose Weight
This story has been updated to include more expert insight since it was originally posted on 11/18/2021 Contrary to popular believe, carbs aren’t all bad. Certain ones, like those found in whole grains and vegetables, are filled with fiber that...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
Researchers discovered drug that helps in weight loss and can be the golden ‘cure’ to obesity
Obesity is a widespread condition that has been steadily rising in the past decade. In America alone, over 40% of people are obese. Because of the rising number of obese individuals, researchers worldwide struggle to understand the reason behind this trend and how to treat this condition.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Handful of one type of nut could be the answer to losing weight
Weight loss is never an easy nut to crack, but a handful of almonds could keep extra pounds at bay. New research from the University of South Australia has found the popular nut could be a valuable asset when it comes to tackling the scales. Examining how almonds can affect...
The One High-Fat Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
As we age, maintaining a healthy metabolism in order to stay fit and slim becomes more difficult. This is due to a number of factors, including hormone changes. However, there are a few changes you can make to your daily habits in order to keep your metabolic rate in the best shape possible so that you’re able to lose weight (and keep it off) even as you get older. One such change is cutting out certain foods and prioritizing a well-balanced diet. As it turns out, there are tons of foods that can help support a healthy metabolism—but there are also many that can throw a wrench in your weight loss goals by slowing it down. Unfortunately, that includes one extremely popular breakfast food: bacon.
Medical News Today
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
Medical News Today
Insulin resistance diet: Are beans or potatoes OK to eat if you have diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder influenced by diet and other lifestyle factors. People with diabetes can work with nutritionists and other specialists to develop meal plans that are diverse and nutritious. One food that nutritionists may ask people with diabetes to initially stay away from or lower their...
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
Medical News Today
What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?
Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
This Is The Best Morning Yogurt For Weight Loss Over 40, Nutritionists Say
When working towards losing weight, starting off your day with a high-protein and gut-healthy breakfast is key for lasting energy and a faster metabolism. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the best yogurt for weight loss, especially if aging healthily is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Shavonne Morrison, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Atlas Tea Club.
scitechdaily.com
Remarkable Weight Loss – Study Finds New Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet
Compared to a diet that includes meat and dairy, a plant-based diet reduces the amount of harmful dietary advanced glycation end-products. According to a recent study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in Obesity Science & Practice, eating a plant-based diet decreases inflammatory dietary advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 79%, compared to a 15% reduction for a diet that contains meat and dairy products. An average weight reduction of 14 pounds and better insulin sensitivity was linked to the drop in AGEs.
Medical News Today
Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They Lead To Belly Fat, Experts Warn
Whether you go into it with a list or simply wing it based on your current cravings, we all need to stock up at the grocery store on a regular basis. The foods you stock your kitchen with play a major role in your health, so it’s important to choose wisely. And if you’re starting your fitness journey or just want to keep your weight in check, knowing the right foods to buy and the ones to avoid can be difficult. That’s why we’re here to help you out with some expert advice.
This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You're Eating Too Much Sugar, According To Dietitians
If your goal is to eat healthier and you are a beginner to healthy eating, looking at how much sugar you consume daily is essential. Eating too much of this common ingredient can negatively and greatly impact your skin health, gut health and metabolism, often leading to weight gain and imbalanced gut microbiota (which causes bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation).
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
Comments / 0