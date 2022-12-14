Gift Horse Bar & Café: Coffee for a cause

Joe Slivik is the manager of Gift Horse Cafe and Bar, where he uses a Yama Tower to infuse coffee with spices for seasonal coffees and cocktails.

Joe Slivik, manager of Gift Horse Bar & Café in The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., tells us about the unique coffee program, which is based on putting the spotlighting minority-owned roasters. Currently Portrait Coffee and Boon Boona Roasters are featured, which are both Black-owned roasters.

“Another round might be women-owned roasters,” Slivik said. “We will always use beans that are not overly dark roasted in not-so-sweet drink combinations.”

The Yama Tower standing tall on the bar is a real conversation starter.

“It’s a Japanese style of cold brewing coffee,” Slivik said. “I think it might be the only one here (in the Springs). The design of the tower allows water to drip slowly through the apparatus onto the grounds.”

One of the Gift Horse coffee shop’s seasonal drinks is the spiced coffee. The coffee is infused in the Yama tower with fall spices, oranges and vanilla with just a hint of sugar.

“We use the concentrate for coffee drinks and the bar uses it to make cocktails,” he said.

Slivik is in the process of planning a new food menu for the coffee bar. Currently pastries are being delivered by The French Kitchen. Coffee and Café hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and bar hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit wellinthesprings.com