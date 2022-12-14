Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
piedmontexedra.com
Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Dec. 13
Piedmont Unified’s latest COVID-19 case report shows the virus continues to sideline students and some staff, but it’s not the only illness hitting schools. Today The San Francisco Chronicle reported on how COVID, the flu, and other bugs are causing Bay Area students to miss a lot of school:
piedmontexedra.com
UC, striking academic workers to enter mediation
Darrell Steinberg, the mayor of Sacramento, has been selected as the mediator in negotiations between the University of California and United Auto Workers, the union representing the university’s 36,000 academic workers who remain on strike. University of California and the union representing striking academic workers at the university announced...
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Bright lights, big community make it all possible
A big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate Lights Up! the holiday lighting event the evening of December 7. A great community event only happens with community involvement, and Piedmont really showed up, from the youngsters lined up in front of the tree to the young at heart who have been coming to this event for almost 60 years.
piedmontexedra.com
All are invited to Dec. 17 Community Pool groundbreaking ceremony
From a joint city and PRFO press release on Dec. 13:. The City of Piedmont and the Piedmont Recreational Facilities Organization (PRFO) invite community members to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Piedmont Community Pool at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event, which will take place on the...
piedmontexedra.com
Pillsbury, Smith prepare to leave school board
Megan Pillsbury and Amal Smith will participate in their final Piedmont Unified School District Board of Education meeting on Dec. 14. The two members have combined for nearly 13 years on the Board. Smith was elected in February 2014, prior to elections being moved to November. She has termed out...
piedmontexedra.com
City working with AC Transit to resolve Oakland Ave. bus stop brouhaha
The city continues to work with AC Transit on where four bus stops along Oakland Avenue will be located as part of a long-planned safety “bulb-out” project, and city staff and residents are hopeful that those bus stops can remain essentially where they are now when the work is done.
piedmontexedra.com
Best Bets: Holiday song and ‘Nutcracker’ across the Bay, free Festival of Light in SF
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: San Francisco is packed with eye-popping light installations year-round, but never so much as during the...
piedmontexedra.com
Registration now open for Piedmont Adult School Spring 2023 Session
Registration is open for the Spring 2023 session of Piedmont Adult School. The session runs Jan. 9 through May 30. The Adult School is offering new classes in almost all subject areas. For those seeking a creative outlet, new classes include Cultivating Joy: A Floral Workshop, Introduction to Hand Quilting, Learn to Crochet: Amigurumi, Open Art Studio, Writer’s Workshop, and Family Stories/Memoir Writing.
piedmontexedra.com
Review: ‘Sleeping Beauty’ panto is a riot of fun
On the back cover of the program for “Sleeping Beauty” at the Presidio Theatre (a large, glossy, full-color program, unusual in today’s post-pandemic, cost-conscious times) is a photo of the team that put together what is now, hopefully, San Francisco’s annual Christmas panto. I stopped counting...
piedmontexedra.com
UC regents permit UCLA teams to move to Big Ten
UCLA’s athletic programs will be allowed to move from their traditional Pac-12 conference to the more financially lucrative Big Ten, the University of California’s board of regents decided Wednesday, ending months of debate over financial implications and impacts on athletes having to travel more nationwide. In voting to...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Community Church Christmas Concert returns live this weekend
Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. After a performing exclusively online in 2020 and 2021, Piedmont Community Church will perform its popular annual Christmas concert in the Sanctuary, 400 Highland Avenue, this Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. This marks the twelfth year for the concert.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Three suspects arrested for burglarizing cars
Three people were arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 when a report came in that cars in the area were being burglarized. One man and two women were taken into custody and transported to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The report came in after 3 a.m. on...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls basketball defeats powerhouse Archbishop Mitty
The Piedmont High School girls basketball team did more than win its own Paris Twins Classic. Along the way, the Highlanders beat Archbishop Mitty-San Jose in the championship game on Dec. 10, likely the biggest win in program history since winning back-to-back California Interscholastic Federation Division 4 championships in 2004-05.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys basketball wins Washington tournament
The Piedmont High School boys basketball team took the Rob Vares Memorial Tournament at Washington High-Fremont, beating the host school in the Dec. 10 final, 66-59. A.J. Harris scored 25 points and 10 rebounds in the finals, with Brit Burden adding 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Matteo Costa-Claudio had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Matt Riordan, returning after missing the tournament opener with a hip injury, held Eshaan Brar to just five points. Brar came in averaging 18 per game, according to Piedmont coach Ben Spencer.
