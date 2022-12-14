ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Two men in their 60s found dead in home as cops investigate ‘unexplained’ tragedy

By Will Potter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQi8f_0jiWCMoK00

THE bodies of two men have been discovered in a house in Swansea in what police have described as an "unexplained tragedy."

South Wales Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of the two men, but say they are not treating them as "suspicious."

Officers rushed to a property on Trewyddfa Road, Morriston, on Saturday afternoon, where they discovered the bodies of the two men in their 60s.

A spokesman for the force said: "While post mortems are yet to be carried out the deaths are not considered to be suspicious."

He added: "Family members are being supported by police officers."

Comments / 1

Related
People

Toddler Found Alive in Apartment After His Mother and Grandfather Were Shot to Death

"She doesn't even have an enemy in this world. For somebody to take her life, you've got to be some demon or monster," Javonni Jenkins' cousin said after she and her father were shot to death A 2-year-old boy was found alive in a Chicago apartment after his mother and grandfather were fatally shot inside. Javonni Jenkins' co-workers became worried after she didn't show up for her Wednesday shift at Holy Cross Hospital. When Nicole Worth, a friend and colleague of Jenkins' called her via FaceTime, it...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Three Arrested After Dead Woman Found With Digits in a Bag

Three people are in custody after the apparent sacrificial murder of a 36-year-old woman in Texas. Sarah Hopson was found in her apartment last Sunday night with her fingers, toes, and ears in a plastic freezer bag placed between her legs, according to an indictment by the Shelby County Sheriff. Ethan Myers, 26, initially fled and was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with her murder and evading arrest. Allen Price and Teresa Louviere were also arrested, charged with fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.Police found Hopson’s body after Price and Louviere—with whom Myers was staying—reported...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Three children dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got...
The Independent

Oregon man stalking ex-girlfriend shot dead by her family

An Oregon man allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend has been shot to death by one of her family members. Cody Buyas, 36, of Beavercreek south of Portland, died in a hospital on after he was shot on Sunday night near Sherwood, according to KATU2. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that the altercation occurred just before 8pm and that Mr Buyas was “stalking an ex-girlfriend at her home” when members of her family discovered him. Mr Buyas revealed that he had a weapon during a confrontation with the family members, one of whom discharged their firearm several times,...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
The Independent

Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
BOSTON, MA
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
Mrs H

15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital

On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
The Independent

Body of missing mother found 500 miles away in trunk of car

The body of a 31-year-old Tennessee mother was found in the trunk of a crashed car driven by her girlfriend in Michigan. Eleni Kassa was reported missing on 18 November when she didn’t pick up her daughter at school the previous day, WKRN reported. Investigators say Ms Kassa vanished after a “possible domestic violence incident” in connection to her girlfriend Dominique Hardwick, 36. The mother’s phone and car were found at her apartment, and she was thought to be riding with Ms Hardwick in her Dodge Charger. Dearborn, Michigan, police officers found the Charger on Sunday 27 November, Michigan...
DEARBORN, MI
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
The Independent

Florida mother of five dies after fire pit accident

A Florida mother of five died after a shocking fire pit accident in the backyard of the family home as she spent time with her children and friends.Nicole Foltz was trying to reignite the fire at the property in Tarpon Springs, Florida, when the gas can she was holding exploded in her hands.Foltz suffered burns on nearly 100 per cent of her body and died at Tampa General Hospital hospital three days after the incident, according to WTVT.“I had just gone inside and to my knowledge, she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going,”...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Fatim Hemraj

37 years ago, a 15-year-old girl vanished after her religious parents caught her with a boy. What happened to Angelica?

Angelica “Angel” Longoria was a 15-year-old girl who lived in El, Monte California. Angel did well academically and never got into trouble. Shortly after her parents divorced in 1980, Angel’s father, Gilbert, married his second wife, Margaret who had two sons of her own. Since their biological mother was in and out of jail, Angel and her brothers, Gabriel and Gus, moved in with their father, stepmother, and two step-siblings.
Daily Mail

Police officer who managed to escape Doomsday prepper shooters who killed his two colleagues breaks his silence as he recovers in hospital after the tragedy

A policeman injured in a horrific shooting that claimed the lives of two of his colleagues and an innocent neighbour has broken his silence from his hospital bed. Chinchilla-based Constable Randall Kirk, 28, was one of four officers called out to investigate a remote property in Wieambilla, three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday, where missing principal Nathaniel Train was thought to have visited.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
913K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy