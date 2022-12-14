Two months into the 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions were 1-6. In those seven games, they did exactly what the 2021 Lions had done, which was exactly what every single Lions team has done throughout recorded history. They lost close games they should have won—Week 3 against the Vikings; Week 8 against the Dolphins—in embarrassing fashion. They face-planted against beatable opponents: shut out by the Patriots in Week 5, then trounced 24-6 by the Cowboys in Week 7 coming out of the bye. Head coach Dan Campbell went for fourth downs and the Lions failed to convert, inviting scrutiny from those with the luxury of hindsight. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn captained a turnstile unit, worst in the league in just about everything. Passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was fired midseason, right around the same time that 2021 offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn lost his play-calling duties. The 2022 Lions were the 2021 Lions. Year 2 of Campbell’s tenure was Year 1 all over again, just a little bit later, with a little less patience, with higher expectations and greater underachievement.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO