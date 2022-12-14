Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Why Thursday Night Football is HUGE for Lions
Why is Thursday Night Football HUGE for the Detroit Lions?What do the Detroit Lions need to do to get into the Playoffs?. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season starts tonight, and if you happen to be a fan of the Detroit Lions, this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football is HUGE. As it stands, the Lions are 6-7, and though they are certainly in the playoff hunt, it all starts with them handling their own business and winning out. As we previously wrote, if the Lions win their remaining four games, they have a 90% chance of making the playoffs. In other words, they still do not control their own destiny, and they will need help somewhere along the way. That “somewhere” could begin tonight.
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side
Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
WILX-TV
Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher
-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year Odds may surprise you
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, there were a ton of people who are all over the Detroit Lions being a surprise team. One reason why people are so excited is because of head coach Dan Campbell. But, after the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, there were a lot more people calling for Campbell’s head than we’re talking about him as a potential NFL Coach of the Year candidate. Now, the Lions have won five of six games, and the Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year odds keep getting better and better.
The Ringer
The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started
Two months into the 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions were 1-6. In those seven games, they did exactly what the 2021 Lions had done, which was exactly what every single Lions team has done throughout recorded history. They lost close games they should have won—Week 3 against the Vikings; Week 8 against the Dolphins—in embarrassing fashion. They face-planted against beatable opponents: shut out by the Patriots in Week 5, then trounced 24-6 by the Cowboys in Week 7 coming out of the bye. Head coach Dan Campbell went for fourth downs and the Lions failed to convert, inviting scrutiny from those with the luxury of hindsight. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn captained a turnstile unit, worst in the league in just about everything. Passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was fired midseason, right around the same time that 2021 offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn lost his play-calling duties. The 2022 Lions were the 2021 Lions. Year 2 of Campbell’s tenure was Year 1 all over again, just a little bit later, with a little less patience, with higher expectations and greater underachievement.
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night
Kelvin Sheppard says it would ‘be a joke’ for Detroit Lions to ‘get complacent’
The Detroit Lions are on a roll but LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard knows that six good weeks of good football does not mean you have arrived. Over the past six weeks, the Lions have won five games, and while doing so, they have looked like one of the top teams in the NFL. On Friday, Sheppard spoke to the media and he made it very clear that just because the Lions have been playing well does not mean they have “arrived.”
Suns Land Pistons’ Saddiq Bey In Bold Trade Scenario
As a general rule, NBA contenders target veterans. Generally, that rule makes sense. Young players are less ready to contribute to winning games. They normally need to learn the ropes before they’re ready to be a meaningful part of an NBA title run. Rules are made to be broken....
Tale of the Tape: Dan Campbell vs. Robert Saleh
All Lions compares the coaching tenures of the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell and the N.Y. Jets' Robert Saleh.
TOCA Football Acquires Total Sports Soccer Facilities in Metro Detroit
TOCA Football Inc., a technology-enabled soccer experience company in Costa Mesa, Calif., today announced the expansion of its growing footprint in the Midwest with the acquisition of Total Sports in […] The post TOCA Football Acquires Total Sports Soccer Facilities in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Comments / 0