Mississippi State

WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
BILOXI, MS
CBS LA

Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi

Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two officers lost their lives in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at Motel 6 on Hwy 90 around 4:30 a.m. The officers encountered a female subject who fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles. Interstate traffic was shut down for a period...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
PASCAGOULA, MS

