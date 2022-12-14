Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WDAM-TV
FULL INTERVIEW: Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell updates Bay St. Louis murder investigation
WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell gave a more detailed timeline of that morning’s events.
WDAM-TV
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
WDAM-TV
MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
UPDATE: Police officers killed in shooting identified. Mississippi Gov., Bay St. Louis community mourn tragic loss
The Bay St. Louis Police officers who were fatally shot in the line of duty at a Gulf Coast motel have been identified. The officers killed in the line of duty are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves offered condolences in a message on social...
Mississippi police officers killed responding to welfare check at motel, female shooter also died, cops say
Two Mississippi police officers were shot and killed Wednesday by a woman in a parked car, authorities said.
Woman kills two Mississippi police officers before committing suicide
Two police officers were killed Wednesday morning while answering a call at a motel in Mississippi.
Officers shot to death by woman at Mississippi motel identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were shot to death by a woman at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Wednesday, December 14, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Officials said that 23-year-old Brandem Estorffe and 34-year-old Steven Robin responded to a welfare check at...
Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi
Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department...
Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
Two police officers have been shot and killed in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The officers were responding to a call for service at the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman.
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
WDAM-TV
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two officers lost their lives in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at Motel 6 on Hwy 90 around 4:30 a.m. The officers encountered a female subject who fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself.
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.
A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday. Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.
WDAM-TV
Bay St. Louis community holds candlelight vigil honoring fallen heroes
BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Branden Estorffe’s family joined the family of fellow fallen officer Steven Robin. They were surrounded by a big group of supporters from the community for a candlelight vigil. The Bay St. Louis community comes together to commemorate two fallen officers killed in...
WLOX
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles. Interstate traffic was shut down for a period...
WLOX
Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
Comments / 1