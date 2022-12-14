Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department...

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO