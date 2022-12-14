ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Here's when to expect the start of crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas

There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

North Shore High School, on verge of yet another football state title, provides source of pride for blue-collar community

The Mustangs, one of the elite high school football programs in Texas, are going for a fourth state championship in five seasons on Saturday in Arlington. Life away from the football field can be a struggle for some of the players at Galena Park North Shore High School, which is situated in a blue-collar, industrial community on the east side of Houston.
GALENA PARK, TX
iheart.com

I Played Putt-Putt At The New PopStroke In Katy

As a Katy resident, I watched something new pop up at I-10 & 99. I drove by it every day and had no idea what it was. I found out it was a cool putt-putt complex called PopStroke!. I call it a complex because it has so much more than...
KATY, TX
PLANetizen

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX

