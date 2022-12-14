Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022
Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
pocketnow.com
TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G review: the smartphone with extending camera lens
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first extending phone lens has an awesome wide aperture. I'm sure you probably haven't heard much about the TECNO brand in North America, but they've...
Phone Arena
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
CNET
Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera
After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
First images of the DJI Mini 3 have leaked… and it looks awesome
The new DJI Mini 3 looks like it will be a lightweight, premium drone, ideal for pilots practising with their first camera-equipped model
Android Headlines
New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro
There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
PC Magazine
DJI Mini 3 Review
The DJI Mini 3 ($559 with remote) takes the camera and airframe from the pricier Mini 3 Pro ($759) and puts it into a more affordable package, dropping a few features to reach a lower price. Notably, it skips the obstacle detection included in the Pro model and its video is restricted to 4K30. Even with these limitations, the DJI Mini 3 is easily the best 249g quadcopter you can find for the price, and our new Editors' Choice award winner for starter drones, edging out the Mini 2.
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
The Best Cyber Monday Trail Camera Deals of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Cyber Monday trail camera deals are here. Everyone loves to buy trail cams. No matter how many you set out, you always feel that just one more would give you that full coverage. All your problems solved. Delusions notwithstanding, we all buy trail cams all the time, and the best ones can make all the difference when prepping for a hunt. Thankfully, some of the best models out there are included in this year’s Cyber Monday festivities, so we’ve got good deals on this list.
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 3 Has a Rotating Camera and Weighs Less Than 249 Grams
DJI has announced a new member of its Mini drone lineup: a sub-249 gram drone with a 1/1.3-inch sensor called the DJI Mini 3. The DJI Mini 3 — not to be confused with the DJI Mini 3 Pro that was announced earlier this year — can capture 4K HDR video and 12-megapixel photos using the company’s True Vertical Shooting with the drone’s camera, which can rotate 90 degrees to capture content in a vertical aspect ratio just like the Mini 3 Pro can.
CNET
Xiaomi's Rival to iPhone 14 Is Set to Launch Sunday
Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, its flagship line designed to rival Samsung and Apple's top phones, on Sunday in China. In a series of Weibo posts on Thursday, Xiaomi shared images of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that show off a large Leica-branded camera bump as well as the design. The Xiaomi 13 seems to have boxed edges that are similar to the iPhone 14, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a tapered edge.
DJI Mini 3 announced: not so Pro, not so pricey!
Following May’s Mini 3 Pro, DJI has followed up with a feature-light ultralight 4K drone
KGUN 9
CVS Beauty: Holiday shopping made simple
The hottest scoop on trendy yet affordable gift ideas for everyone on your list. From beauty, to grooming and stocking stuffers, to a little self-care pick me up, CVS has got you covered.
KGUN 9
YouTube Creator Kristina Werner talks holiday crafting, content creation
Kristina Werner is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Fstoppers
A Camera (Or Phone) For Every Budget
It's the holiday season, and that means that many folks are considering a new camera. That doesn't mean you should run out and by the cheapest DSLR or mirrorless camera, and photographer and YouTuber Tony Northup explains why. The majority of folks see a large, bulky camera with a detachable...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera for Photography
The Canon 7D and 7D Mark II were two of the company's most popular DSLRs, as they offered professionals and advanced amateurs many of the features from higher-level cameras like the 1D series at much more affordable prices. Now that we are in the mirrorless era, the EOS R7 has picked up that torch and has brought with it a huge range of new features and upgrades sure to catch the eyes of a lot of photographers. This great video review takes a look at the camera from a photographer's perspective and the image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
Comments / 0