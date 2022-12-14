Read full article on original website
The National Park Service often waives entrance fees for national parks on significant days of commemoration or celebration throughout the year. It’s part of an initiative to increase attendance at the parks and promote public access to outdoor recreation. Looking ahead to 2023, it was just announced that five entrance fee-free days are officially on the calendar.
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Bill McKee was an avid outdoorsman: in 10 years of vacations to Colorado, he and his sons fished backcountry streams, hiked for miles, and summited several fourteeners, until a motorcycle accident in 2002 put him in a wheelchair. Afterward he felt unable to do many of the things he loves most. Trying the Action Trackchair, a beefy, battery-powered wheelchair with tank-like treads, last year changed that.
USA Today has released the results for their 2022 '10Best Readers' Choice' category of 'top cross-country skiing destinations in North America' and two Colorado resorts led the ranking. On a list that included destinations from British Columbia to the East Coast, Colorado's Devil's Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch at...
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
Spring in Acadia National Park is a time of transition as the last of the snow melts away and the trees, plants, and animals begin to really come alive. The park is no stranger to rain during the spring and temperatures tend to vary widely from the low 30’s to the upper 60’s.
The best time to visit Zion National Park can vary depending on your preferences and which parts you’d like to see, but we’d generally recommend going in the spring or fall. Summer is the most popular time to visit the park, which means it can get a bit crowded – especially on the weekends. Zion is also located in the middle of a desert, so the summer weather can get too hot for some people. Temperatures in July and August regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you bring plenty of water if you visit over the summer. If the heat does become a little too much for you to handle, you can escape the sun by exploring the slot canyons and gorges.
