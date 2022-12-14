ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

247Sports

Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
1053rnb.com

Watch Deion Sanders Lead Jackson State University’s Football Team To A Historic Undefeated Season In The Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Coach Prime’

Led by head coach Deion Sanders, Jackson State University had a historic football season this year. In Prime Video‘s ‘Coach Prime,’ the team’s journey will be documented (the first 12 episodes of ‘Coach Prime’ previously ran on Barstool Sports’ YouTube channel). Today (December 15), we found out when it will premiere and also got the first trailer for it.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

UW-Madison student crowned Miss America

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
MADISON, MS
mageenews.com

Mississippi College Family Mourns Loss of Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Department Chair

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

State Board of Education approves VWSD to become a District of Innovation

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation...
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Canton, Clinton, Jackson Public School Districts remain open Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While numerous schools have opted to close or delay start times on Wednesday, three school districts remain open. The Jackson, Clinton, and Canton Public School District campuses and offices will open at regularly scheduled times. Each district says it is monitoring the current weather conditions and...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement on contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) announced they have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans. This […]
JACKSON, MS

