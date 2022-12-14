Read full article on original website
Newport (Arkansas) receiver still focused on Jackson State, despite the departure of Deion Sanders
By Steve Andrews | Courtesy photos Despite the departure of Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, who took the job at Colorado two weeks ago, Newport star receiver Isiah Kendall is still pretty solid on his commitment to the Tigers. Although he is not 100 percent on the decision, ...
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
1053rnb.com
Watch Deion Sanders Lead Jackson State University’s Football Team To A Historic Undefeated Season In The Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Coach Prime’
Led by head coach Deion Sanders, Jackson State University had a historic football season this year. In Prime Video‘s ‘Coach Prime,’ the team’s journey will be documented (the first 12 episodes of ‘Coach Prime’ previously ran on Barstool Sports’ YouTube channel). Today (December 15), we found out when it will premiere and also got the first trailer for it.
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders updates 5-star Travis Hunter's status, shows off Colorado recruiting weekend
Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum. And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting...
Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang!
Saturday's Celebration Bowl will determine the 2022 HBCU national champion. Will the Deion Sanders HBCU era end with a win or loss? The post HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang! appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
WLBT
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
Mississippi State cruises through Jackson State for another win
Mississippi State gave Jackson State their third consecutive loss at Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday evening The post Mississippi State cruises through Jackson State for another win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball survives a scare from Jackson State to remain unbeaten
JACKSON — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans spent the time leading up to Wednesday’s game against telling anyone who would listen it wasn’t smart of MSU to play Jackson State in the Tigers’ “backyard” — the Mississippi Coliseum. Jans was just doing...
wtva.com
UW-Madison student crowned Miss America
MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
mageenews.com
Mississippi College Family Mourns Loss of Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Department Chair
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
vicksburgnews.com
State Board of Education approves VWSD to become a District of Innovation
The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
WLBT
Canton, Clinton, Jackson Public School Districts remain open Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While numerous schools have opted to close or delay start times on Wednesday, three school districts remain open. The Jackson, Clinton, and Canton Public School District campuses and offices will open at regularly scheduled times. Each district says it is monitoring the current weather conditions and...
UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement on contract
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) announced they have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans. This […]
