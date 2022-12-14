Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' role taught him lesson post-slap
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While filming “Emancipation,” Will Smith routinely drew inspiration from the words “sacred motivation” that were written on the front page of a script. But the Oscar winner heavily leaned on the phrase even more in recent months, as he tried to overcome the backlash to his Oscars slap and banishment from the ceremony. “It’s like when you can locate and center yourself in your divine purpose, you can withstand anything and everything,” Smith said of the phrase that greeted him when he took on the lead role in Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” which is currently in theaters...
'Emancipation' cast on the difficult but gratifying experience of making the film
The new historical action film Emancipation starts streaming today on Apple TV+. Based on a true story, Will Smith plays a runaway slave, and Ben Foster portrays the man tasked with hunting him down. It's a role Foster tells ABC Audio that he didn't want to do it at first, but now he's "so proud to be a part of this film."
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Popculture
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
During a special interview, Diane Sawyer unexpectedly found herself in trouble with the law. Former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster witnessed the awkward moment while taping the 20th-anniversary reunion special of Love Actually with Sawyer. In the 2003 film, he played a love-struck kid drummer named Sam. Nearly 20 years later, the 32-year-old actor returned to the iconic London bench where scenes were filmed with his on-screen stepfather, Liam Neeson. He reflected on the movie in The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later -- A Diane Sawyer Special on Nov. 29 on ABC, reported Entertainment Tonight. Several minutes into the discussion, a producer interrupts and says, "We have to stop. The police say we don't have the proper permit, and they're going to arrest us." The two laugh as Sawyer replies, "Oh, they are? Now we run!" As the cameras continue rolling, they get up and abruptly leave the scene. Fortunately, they avoid arrest, and before heading home, Brodie-Sangster poses with some fans.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”
Jennifer Lawrence has clarified remarks she made in a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Collider
Gal Gadot-Led 'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Warner Bros.
The Lasso of Truth has run short on this one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two installments, would have returned alongside star Gal Gadot for the third entry in the franchise. At the moment, the cause of the cancellation is being attributed to the sequel not aligning with the new blueprint being set by co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Jennifer Lawrence Discusses The Challenges Of Creating Massive Movies Like The Hunger Games And X-Men
Jennifer Lawrence lead two different blockbuster franchises at the same time, playing Mystique and Katniss Everdeen.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Elvis' & 'Nope' Among AFI's Top Films of 2022
The American Film Institute today unveiled their annual list of the best films and television for the calendar year, and in what might - or might not - be a precursor for the major awards season, this year's film list was dominated by mainstream studio movies which have connected, or are expected to connect, with audiences upon their release.
Comments / 0