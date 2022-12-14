ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Community Advocate Passes Away

Carole Karp Cohen peacefully passed away in her Great Neck home in October. Carole was 84 years old and passed surrounded by her loving family. Many people in the Great Neck, Glen Cove, and surrounding communities remember Carole as an advocate for the homeless and her social justice activism. Carole...
