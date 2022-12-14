ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Teen swimmer, 16, is found dead by divers after he vanished below the surface of Sydney's busiest river

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A teenager who disappeared while swimming in a NSW river has tragically drowned with police divers finding the boy's body after a four-hour search.

Emergency services were called to the Hawkesbury River at Windsor, north-west of Sydney, about 12pm on Wednesday after the alarm was raised when witnesses noticed he was missing.

Onlookers scanned the river but the boy did not resurface, sparking a major police search effort which located a body about 4.20pm.

The area is popular with family groups for picnics, recreational swimming and boating with the boy understood to have been there with a group of several people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096sBw_0jiW02zK00
NSW Police led the search after a teenage boy was reported missing while swimming in the Hawkesbury River in NSW (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDIMp_0jiW02zK00
Specialist SES crews assisted police along with PolAir helicopter crews (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEVvH_0jiW02zK00
Divers (pictured) scoured the water for four hours before the teenager was eventually found 

The person recovered from the water is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the same teenager.

'A search of the river commenced with assistance from specialist police,' a NSW Police spokesperson said .

'The SES and Toll NSW Ambulance Aeromedical service attended as well.'

Windsor is a town of about 1,800 people featuring many historical buildings as one of the earliest sites of British settlement in Australia.

The Hawkesbury River at Windsor and Wisemans Ferry is one of the top-10 river drowning locations around Australia, according to Royal Life Saving.

'I know how dangerous the river can be,' Liz Pratt, a member of the Windsor Paddlesports Club, previously told the Hawkebsury Gazette.

'Lots of families and teenagers, and grown men, they look at the river and think it's calm - but there are eddies... as well as debris under the water, strong currents, and the river is wider than a lot of people think,' she said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7K7f_0jiW02zK00
The spot at Windsor, north-west of Sydney, is popular for picnics and recreational swimming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoU8M_0jiW02zK00
Bystanders scoured the river but the boy did not resurface and the alarm was raised 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUcZ8_0jiW02zK00
Search teams (pictured) pulled a body from the water about 4.20pm on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odoxi_0jiW02zK00
The person is yet to be identified but is believed to be the swimmer reported missing hours earlier

Comments / 3

Related
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
The Independent

Three children dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got...
People

Teen Who Vanished While Working on Science Project Found Dead in Remote Calif. Woods: 'Devastating News'

Dante de la Torre, a 16-year-old Colfax High School student, was reported missing after he went in search of dirt for an assignment and didn't return A teenager was found dead in a remote area after visiting a California rest stop to work on a school science project.   Dante de la Torre, a 16-year-old Colfax High School student, was reported missing on Wednesday after he went to a wooded area along Interstate 80 and did not return, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.  "Dante went to the Gold Run rest stop area...
COLFAX, CA
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Ingram Atkinson

Boy was not the same after being found in eerie forest

This story's before and after image is horrifying. Three-year-old Ryker Webb was playing in his front yard a few months ago when he made the decision to travel into the woods on an adventure. Just so happened, his dad had gone inside the house to get something at that particular moment, and when he came back outside a few minutes later, Ryker had vanished entirely.
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Tracey Folly

Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

708K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy