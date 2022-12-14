Teen swimmer, 16, is found dead by divers after he vanished below the surface of Sydney's busiest river

A teenager who disappeared while swimming in a NSW river has tragically drowned with police divers finding the boy's body after a four-hour search.

Emergency services were called to the Hawkesbury River at Windsor, north-west of Sydney, about 12pm on Wednesday after the alarm was raised when witnesses noticed he was missing.

Onlookers scanned the river but the boy did not resurface, sparking a major police search effort which located a body about 4.20pm.

The area is popular with family groups for picnics, recreational swimming and boating with the boy understood to have been there with a group of several people.

The person recovered from the water is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the same teenager.

'A search of the river commenced with assistance from specialist police,' a NSW Police spokesperson said .

'The SES and Toll NSW Ambulance Aeromedical service attended as well.'

Windsor is a town of about 1,800 people featuring many historical buildings as one of the earliest sites of British settlement in Australia.

The Hawkesbury River at Windsor and Wisemans Ferry is one of the top-10 river drowning locations around Australia, according to Royal Life Saving.

'I know how dangerous the river can be,' Liz Pratt, a member of the Windsor Paddlesports Club, previously told the Hawkebsury Gazette.

'Lots of families and teenagers, and grown men, they look at the river and think it's calm - but there are eddies... as well as debris under the water, strong currents, and the river is wider than a lot of people think,' she said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

