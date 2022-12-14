ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrvfp_0jiVzWV800

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died.

Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a female child when the officers were sent to the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis around 4:30 a.m. on a welfare check, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe spoke to Anderson for nearly a half-hour before she fired at them while sitting in the vehicle, investigators said. During the conversation, the officers called for Child Protection Services, the police statement said.

Robin, 34, died in the parking lot. Estorffe, 23, died a short time later at the hospital, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents said.

Additional officers who rushed to the scene found Anderson dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. An earlier statement said the woman shot herself. It was unclear what happened to the girl inside the SUV.

Police said more information would be released at a Thursday morning news conference.

Investigators Wednesday blocked a large part of the motel parking lot with crime scene tape. An officer was seen taking photos of the driver's seat of a SUV just a step away from bloodstains on the pavement and discarded emergency medical equipment. Other officers were looking inside a nearby police car.

Bay St. Louis is a city of 10,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

The Mississippi governor offered condolences in a message on social media.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers,” Gov. Tate Reeves posted on Twitter. “I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

Lorrie Tolito
5d ago

My condolences to the families and friends to these 2 Officers that were killed in the line of duty. May they fly high in Heaven and may they rest in peace. 🥀🥀🙏🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart

Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
TheDailyBeast

Veterinarian Kills 2 Cops Before Turning the Gun on Herself

A Mississippi veterinarian shot and killed two cops who were doing a welfare check on her, before killing herself Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said.Amy Brogdon Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident, was parked in the lot of a Motel 6 with a child in the backseat when Bay St. Louis Police Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin approached her at about 4:30 a.m.The officers spoke to her for about half an hour before things escalated as they called child protective services, investigators said. Anderson then pulled a gun out and began shooting, killing Robin and herself...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDSU

15-year-old shot and killed while driving on Interstate 10

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Wednesday at Interstate 10 west at Saint Bernard Avenue. According to officials, Travis Campbell, 15, was shot and killed while driving on I-10 West around 2:54 p.m. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS LA

Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi

Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Mississippi man accused of swallowing cocaine, marijuana during chase

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – Picayune police said a man was taken to a hospital after a chase when he swallowed cocaine and marijuana. According to police, officers tried to make contact with a man riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street around 10:30 p.m. on December 8, 2022. They said the […]
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles. Interstate traffic was shut down for a period...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
GULFPORT, MS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy