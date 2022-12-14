Last night the Eagles hosted the Mohawks from Morley Stanwood in the nest. The Eagles played well in the first half, but were still down heading into halftime. In the second half, the Eagles used good defensive pressure and scored some easy transition baskets. They outscored Morley 9-8 in the last half, but in the end came up short, falling 32-15. Great team effort, and as always the team battled right to the end of the game. This ends the season for the boys, but as they well know, next year begins right now. The players would like to thank their parents for all of the time they put in, which included picking them up from practices and getting them to their games.

STANWOOD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO