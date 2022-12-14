ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belding, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kentcityathletics.com

7th Grade Basketball Team Wraps Up Season At Home

Last night the Eagles hosted the Mohawks from Morley Stanwood in the nest. The Eagles played well in the first half, but were still down heading into halftime. In the second half, the Eagles used good defensive pressure and scored some easy transition baskets. They outscored Morley 9-8 in the last half, but in the end came up short, falling 32-15. Great team effort, and as always the team battled right to the end of the game. This ends the season for the boys, but as they well know, next year begins right now. The players would like to thank their parents for all of the time they put in, which included picking them up from practices and getting them to their games.
STANWOOD, MI
103.3 WKFR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Accumulating lake effect snow continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall from now through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory until 1 AM Sunday

Saturday PM update: The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 11 am Sunday for periods of snow, slippery spots on area roads and perhaps a little drifting snow, especially at the Lake Michigan shore. The counties in purple on the map above are in the Advisory. While the Advisory is for...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car

A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy