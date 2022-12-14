BOISE, Idaho — High temperatures will remain in the 20s through the weekend as a cold, dry airmass moves through the region. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the weekend. We are hearing reports of icing on the roads near and in Ontario, so if you're heading to that area this morning keep that in mind. We should remain dry for much of the weekend as this airmass moves through. Early next week, we'll see temperatures jump back into the 30s. We can also expect more storms to move in on Tuesday and we'll see precipitation in the middle of next week.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO