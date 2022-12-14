Read full article on original website
USDA to fund farmer solar arrays
The U.S. Agriculture Department is giving out more than $1.5 million in rural energy grants to projects in Illinois. The money will help more than 60 Illinois farmers and businesses install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. Those are among 844 energy infrastructure grants nationwide totaling $285 million in 46 states.
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
An early Democratic presidential primary in Georgia depends on Republicans
ATLANTA — When a panel inside the Democratic National Committee voted two weeks ago to revamp the party's presidential primary calendar, that was the easy part. If the full DNC approves the plan, actually implementing the changes will be more challenging. For starters, Iowa and New Hampshire — long...
