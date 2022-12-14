A project about 30 years in the making is now showing signs of life. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a one-mile four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge. The plan includes bike lanes and sidewalks as well as new traffic signals to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Mall. Additional improvements are discussed in more than a half dozen bullet points in the FDOT’s website. The website can be accessed at www.fdottampabay.com/projects/county/citrus.

