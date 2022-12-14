Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
Dave Grohl played a secret show in LA this week and the setlist is completely bonkers
Dave Grohl kicked off his Hanukkah Sessions this week with a secret show in LA, where he covered Rush, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie
Nicks remembered her Fleetwood Mac bandmate with a tribute including lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah.'
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Cuns’ New Album Be That As It May
Do you ever get mad at Boldy James? Are you ever like “please don’t release another quietly amazing underground rap album before I’ve had time to process the last two”? This is a purely hypothetical question. I’m certainly not saying that I’m mad at Boldy James. That would be ridiculous. I’ll take all the quietly amazing underground rap albums he can give me. And he can give me a lot of them.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Stereogum
Silversun Pickups – “Just Like Christmas” (Low Cover)
Silversun Pickups are the latest act to pay tribute to Low and late drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, who died of ovarian cancer last month. Silversun Pickups, whose LP Physical Thrills came out in August, have shared a new cover of Low’s famous 1999 holiday track, “Just Like Christmas.” The song was produced by Butch Vig (who also produced Physical Thrills), and all proceeds will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, a charity of Low’s choice, in Mimi Parker’s name.
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Stereogum
Watch Brandon Flowers Sing “Like I Used To” With Sharon Van Etten In Melbourne
Sharon Van Etten and the Killers are separately on tour in Australia right now, and it looks like their paths have converged in Melbourne. New footage posted online today shows Brandon Flowers joining Van Etten onstage to handle Angel Olsen’s parts on “Like I Used To,” the great duet Van Etten and Olsen released last year. The performance took place a few hours ago during the second of two SVE shows at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter. “Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.” Watch clips of the performance below.
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Stereogum
The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2022
Midway through 2022, it seemed like hip-hop was bland and headed for a disappointing year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers confused people with its insularity and inherent selfishness. Gone were sweeping records about Black Americana; say hello to a record about choosing yourself in the midst of rising fascism and cataclysmic unhappiness. There wasn’t a DaBaby of the year, in other words, someone who was seemingly everywhere over the radio. Looking back at these past 12 months, nothing stands out, but there’s an abundance of quality. If there is a MVP of this year, it might be Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again – the quantity-over-quality superstar whose fame comes from his music and also his sometimes bizarre antics.
Stereogum
Beyoncé Announces “Club Renaissance” Events In Los Angeles
Beyoncé has announced a pair of Club Renaissance events in Los Angeles this weekend to celebrate her latest album Renaissance, which came out just about six months ago. It’s unclear exactly what exactly the events will entail, but some text on the event’s poster says that Parkwood, Beyoncé company, “invites you to experience Renaissance in spatial audio,” so presumably it will be a listening party of sorts.
Stereogum
Stream The Smile’s Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Live Album
Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood — plus Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — had a banner year with their debut release as the Smile, A Light For Attracting Attention. This week, they announced a brand new live release, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, which features eight live tracks taken from A Light For Attracting Attention. The live album is available digitally today (Wednesday), as is a film of the performed tracks, which is available for just 48 hours and features the first-ever public outing of new song “Bending Hectic,” which the band wrote earlier that day. Listen to The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 in full below, catch the Smile’s film via their YouTube channel while you still can, and read our recent review of a Smile concert here.
Stereogum
Phoebe Bridgers Says She Recorded Her SZA Feature A Week Before It Came Out
SZA famously toiled for years on the follow-up to her star-making 2017 debut Ctrl. In 2020, she accused her label TDE of holding up her new music, but it sounds like she was still working on sophomore effort SOS up until the last minute. In a new interview with NME...
Stereogum
They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Douglas Dulgarian Released A Rap EP As FC Goris
Last month, Philadelphia experimentalists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water put out a rap track called “beauty lighter” via SoundCloud. Now, lead singer Douglas Dulgarian has shared a three-song rap EP under the name FC goris. The three EP tracks are called “GORUS,” “BLUE STRAWS,” and “CAROUSEL.” They also feature samples from Lily Chou-Chou and Boards Of Canada.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Comments / 0