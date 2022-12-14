ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

AHS cheerleaders performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii

Abilene High School Cheerleaders Evelyn Ediger and Zoe Millner represented Varsity Spirit, their school and community in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Waikiki, Hawaii, Dec. 7. Cheerleaders and dancers who were invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified...
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

#1 Ranked Trojans too much for Cowboys

The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Tuesday evening to the #1 ranked 3A, South East of Saline Trojans and fell 77-59. The Trojans who finished 3rd at last years state basketball tournament returned all five starters and a total of eight Seniors to this years squad. South East of...
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Carmen Catherine Palmer-Tower

Carmen Catherine Palmer-Tower, 94, of Abilene, went to be with her heavenly father on Dec. 12 2022. Carmen was born Jan. 13, 1928, to Floyd & Ola Boll in Concordia, Kansas. After high school she attended Miltonville College in Miltonville, Kansas, and graduated with an elementary education degree.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Turkey Drop took place first week of the month along with other holiday events

About 50 people gathered on Spruce Street to catch stuffed turkeys and “snowballs” the night of Dec. 3 during all the Christmas events during that weekend. Adults caught turkeys, and children caught the ping pong balls “snowballs.” The Abilene Fire Department threw both types of items from the top of the raised ladder on one of their firetrucks.
ABILENE, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson USD 418 Approves December Bonus for Employees

MCPHERSON, Kan. – Employees of McPherson USD 418 who have continued employment with the district through November 30th will be receiving a one-time $500 premium pay bonus in their December paychecks. The payment approved by the Board of Education Monday will come from ESSER funds given to the district for COVID-19 response.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling. Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. - across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
ABILENE, KS
ksal.com

Great Plains Getting New Leader

One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
SALINA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Locations for wind turbines around Hope being evaluated

A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company...
HOPE, KS
WIBW

Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a smoldering deck in Manhattan which was found to be accidental. The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1832 Claflin Rd. When they arrived, they said they found a small smoldering fire on a deck of the apartment complex.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report December 14

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRYSTAL MARIE JAIMEZ, 30, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; DUI with suspended/revoked DL causing bodily harm; Bond $75,000. STANLEY JAMES FINN, 63, Manhattan, Criminal damage...
RILEY COUNTY, KS

