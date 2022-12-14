Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
McPherson’s Sears and Mendez Sign Letter of Intent to Continue Athletic Career
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson High School held a signing ceremony for Jordan Sears and Tito Mendez on Wednesday, as they signed their Letter of Intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level. Jordan Sears signed to play basketball at Newman University in Wichita while studying Education History....
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
AHS cheerleaders performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
Abilene High School Cheerleaders Evelyn Ediger and Zoe Millner represented Varsity Spirit, their school and community in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Waikiki, Hawaii, Dec. 7. Cheerleaders and dancers who were invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
#1 Ranked Trojans too much for Cowboys
The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Tuesday evening to the #1 ranked 3A, South East of Saline Trojans and fell 77-59. The Trojans who finished 3rd at last years state basketball tournament returned all five starters and a total of eight Seniors to this years squad. South East of...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Carmen Catherine Palmer-Tower
Carmen Catherine Palmer-Tower, 94, of Abilene, went to be with her heavenly father on Dec. 12 2022. Carmen was born Jan. 13, 1928, to Floyd & Ola Boll in Concordia, Kansas. After high school she attended Miltonville College in Miltonville, Kansas, and graduated with an elementary education degree.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Turkey Drop took place first week of the month along with other holiday events
About 50 people gathered on Spruce Street to catch stuffed turkeys and “snowballs” the night of Dec. 3 during all the Christmas events during that weekend. Adults caught turkeys, and children caught the ping pong balls “snowballs.” The Abilene Fire Department threw both types of items from the top of the raised ladder on one of their firetrucks.
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
adastraradio.com
McPherson USD 418 Approves December Bonus for Employees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Employees of McPherson USD 418 who have continued employment with the district through November 30th will be receiving a one-time $500 premium pay bonus in their December paychecks. The payment approved by the Board of Education Monday will come from ESSER funds given to the district for COVID-19 response.
WIBW
Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling. Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. - across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
Abilene earns reader’s choice in True West Magazine’s Best Promotion of Historic Place
The readers of True West Magazine have dubbed the City of Abilene Best as the Promotion of a Historic Place in the magazine’s Best of the West 2023: Heritage Travel Edition. Last year, Abilene was the editor’s choice for the same category. This year, the editor’s choice in that category is Prescott, Arizona.
ksal.com
Great Plains Getting New Leader
One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Locations for wind turbines around Hope being evaluated
A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company...
WIBW
Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a smoldering deck in Manhattan which was found to be accidental. The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1832 Claflin Rd. When they arrived, they said they found a small smoldering fire on a deck of the apartment complex.
Temporary road closure is announced in Geary County
Geary County Emergency Management is passing along information on construction on Lower McDowell Road east of Hwy 177 (Ramsour Road) was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon and last approximately three days. Motorists should find an alternate route during this time.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to...
WIBW
Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Three careers, one employee: Administrator Homman looks back at four decades of county service
Brad Homman could write a book about all the things he's seen or done during his nearly four decades with Dickinson County. As a member of the sheriff's department, he worked accidents, investigated crimes while under cover, purchased drugs and busted dealers.
Riley County Arrest Report December 14
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRYSTAL MARIE JAIMEZ, 30, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; DUI with suspended/revoked DL causing bodily harm; Bond $75,000. STANLEY JAMES FINN, 63, Manhattan, Criminal damage...
Manhattan woman sentenced after killing man in crash
A woman from Manhattan was sentenced Monday, Dec. 12, for killing a man in a car crash in February of this year.
Comments / 0