ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

PointsBet Ohio promo code: sign up now to get $700 in free bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new PointsBet Ohio promo code offer (available here) is now live for bettors ahead of the Ohio sports betting launch...
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge

Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
MADISON, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers pass bill challenging Columbus’ flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus’ plan to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products may be short-lived. The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation Thursday morning prohibiting local governments from enacting their own restrictions on tobacco and alternative nicotine products, just days after Columbus City Council unanimously voted to bar flavored tobacco sales […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Have unclaimed funds? Here’s how you can check

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’re in need of a financial boost heading into the holidays, the State of Ohio’s Division of Unclaimed Funds is holding onto a lot of cash, according to a program administrator, Susie Wagner. “Right now, we have $3.6 billion that we are safeguarding for the State of Ohio,” said Wagner. […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays

OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bill blocking cities from stricter tobacco laws passes Ohio legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning prohibiting cities from enacting their own laws restricting smoking and e-cigarette tobacco sales. Senate Republican lawmakers added the provision, known as a “preemption” law, to another bill in committee late Tuesday. It essentially claims tobacco sales are the domain of state — not local — government. It stops cities from adding new fees or taxes to tobacco products, including cigarettes and vapes, or raising the age requirements to buy tobacco products.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy