Are free bets really free? Online sportsbooks ramp up offers ahead of sports betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Online sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops to win fans’ business when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 — but are their offers too good to be true? It’s difficult to scroll through social media without seeing an ad for a major online sportsbook. Often, those ads […]
PointsBet Ohio promo code: sign up now to get $700 in free bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new PointsBet Ohio promo code offer (available here) is now live for bettors ahead of the Ohio sports betting launch...
As Ohio allows sports gambling, what's really behind 'free bets' and 'risk-free betting'?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Ohio will join 30 other states in allowing sports betting on New Year’s Day and is expected to become one of the largest gaming markets in the country when it begins. That has led to a barrage of ads on the airwaves, in the mail,...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge
Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
Northeast Ohio Will Get a New Area Code as 440 Numbers Will Run Out by 2024
216, meanwhile, is safe for many more years
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
Ohio lawmakers pass $6 billion spending bill. Here’s where the money goes
COLUMBUS – The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill after 5 a.m. Thursday at the tail end of a marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. The legislation came together in some of the last working hours...
Ohio lawmakers pass bill challenging Columbus’ flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus’ plan to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products may be short-lived. The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation Thursday morning prohibiting local governments from enacting their own restrictions on tobacco and alternative nicotine products, just days after Columbus City Council unanimously voted to bar flavored tobacco sales […]
Have unclaimed funds? Here’s how you can check
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’re in need of a financial boost heading into the holidays, the State of Ohio’s Division of Unclaimed Funds is holding onto a lot of cash, according to a program administrator, Susie Wagner. “Right now, we have $3.6 billion that we are safeguarding for the State of Ohio,” said Wagner. […]
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
Heating Assistance available
News Release The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind senior citizens in Ohio that assistance i
Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays
OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
Transgender student-athlete ban, Board of Ed. overhaul set to become law in Ohio
Numerous controversial education bills were combined and passed during the Ohio Senate session Wednesday at 11 p.m.
Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
Bill blocking cities from stricter tobacco laws passes Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning prohibiting cities from enacting their own laws restricting smoking and e-cigarette tobacco sales. Senate Republican lawmakers added the provision, known as a “preemption” law, to another bill in committee late Tuesday. It essentially claims tobacco sales are the domain of state — not local — government. It stops cities from adding new fees or taxes to tobacco products, including cigarettes and vapes, or raising the age requirements to buy tobacco products.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
