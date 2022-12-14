Winter car safety and upkeep needed

With colder climates on the horizon, people should get ready to thaw out their cars in the morning. Over the last few days, mornings have dropped below or right around the freezing point. Cars, just like people, need proper care during the wintertime. Cars are outside more often than people. Although cars don't feature organs of flesh, they do have organs of their own. The battery is its heart, the alternator is the lungs, and the transmission is the brain. Either way, colder climates can affect the life expectancy of a car, like a person, according to the expertise of Stephanie Leshovsky, secretary of sales at M&M Tire & Auto.

For starters, cars always need good tires. This seems obvious, but it can't be understated, especially during the winter, when cold temperatures and slick, icy roads can get the best of a car's wheels.