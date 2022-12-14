Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Billionaires Club: Elon Musk's Throne Is Very Vulnerable
A revolution is underway in the most prestigious and exclusive club in the world. A new king is likely to be crowned in the coming days. The billionaires club is about to experience a big change. Elon Musk, the current king, could pass the crown very soon to the French businessman Bernard Arnault. The first is the boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and the social network Twitter, while the second is the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior etc) (LVMUY) .
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
notebookcheck.net
Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes
While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla
A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
Tesla's struggles in China and Europe may be a preview of the pain coming for Elon in the US
Lowering demand in China and Europe may foreshadow what's to come in the US for Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, Tesla.
Tesla Stock Rout Wakes Up Elon Musk
This is a real relief for Tesla investors. For several months now, they have been wondering whether Elon Musk, the CEO and big boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer, will be able to focus on the company. The billionaire is Tesla's architect. His involvement is enough to reassure those who...
Elon Musk Under Pressure From Tesla Investors
The end of the year for Tesla is almost the opposite of the start of the year. On January 26, CEO Elon Musk was charting a clear roadmap after strong fourth quarter results and a strong 2021 in which Tesla produced and delivered nearly one million vehicles. The markets were...
electrek.co
2022 was Tesla’s best year ever, but not for its stock (TSLA), and investors are not happy
2022 was undoubtedly Tesla’s best year ever financially and for vehicle deliveries, but it has not been for its stock (TSLA), and now investors are unhappy and telling the board about it. If you were to just look at Tesla’s quarterly reports this year, you would think that Tesla...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) has a new ‘Champion of People,’ aka head of HR
Tesla (TSLA) has hired Chris Winton, former chief people officer at FedEx, in the automaker’s new role of “Champion of the People,” better known as the head of human resources. Earlier this year, Tesla’s head of HR, Valerie Capers Workman, left the company. Workman had brought...
Futurism
Tesla Short Sellers Are Suddenly Making Money
Tesla stock? It's seen better days. According to S3 Partners, a Wall Street analytics firm, short sellers of Tesla stock have made $11.5 billion in profits in 2022, CNN reports, in a pricy demonstration of the automaker and its CEO Elon Musk's troubled year. Overall, not a bad return on...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
torquenews.com
Tesla To Bring Back Updated HD Radar And Launch Autopilot HW4 In Mid-January Suggests FCC Finding
Tesla recently removed radar from the company's vehicles and moved to a camera-based pure vision system. However, today we have gotten conflicting information that suggests, Tesla is planning to bring back updated HD radar to the company's vehicles with the upcoming Autopilot Hardware 4 upgrade. In May 2021, Tesla officially...
