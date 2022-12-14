ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know

The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
TheStreet

Billionaires Club: Elon Musk's Throne Is Very Vulnerable

A revolution is underway in the most prestigious and exclusive club in the world. A new king is likely to be crowned in the coming days. The billionaires club is about to experience a big change. Elon Musk, the current king, could pass the crown very soon to the French businessman Bernard Arnault. The first is the boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and the social network Twitter, while the second is the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior etc) (LVMUY) .
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
notebookcheck.net

Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes

While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
TheStreet

A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla

A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Rout Wakes Up Elon Musk

This is a real relief for Tesla investors. For several months now, they have been wondering whether Elon Musk, the CEO and big boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer, will be able to focus on the company. The billionaire is Tesla's architect. His involvement is enough to reassure those who...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Under Pressure From Tesla Investors

The end of the year for Tesla is almost the opposite of the start of the year. On January 26, CEO Elon Musk was charting a clear roadmap after strong fourth quarter results and a strong 2021 in which Tesla produced and delivered nearly one million vehicles. The markets were...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) has a new ‘Champion of People,’ aka head of HR

Tesla (TSLA) has hired Chris Winton, former chief people officer at FedEx, in the automaker’s new role of “Champion of the People,” better known as the head of human resources. Earlier this year, Tesla’s head of HR, Valerie Capers Workman, left the company. Workman had brought...
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

Tesla Short Sellers Are Suddenly Making Money

Tesla stock? It's seen better days. According to S3 Partners, a Wall Street analytics firm, short sellers of Tesla stock have made $11.5 billion in profits in 2022, CNN reports, in a pricy demonstration of the automaker and its CEO Elon Musk's troubled year. Overall, not a bad return on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

