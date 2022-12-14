Read full article on original website
After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex's Social Security benefits?
If you’re among the hundreds of thousands who get divorced each year, you might wonder whether you’ll be eligible to collect spousal Social Security.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Thousands of Americans waking up to $800 direct payments in their bank accounts – what to do if you missed out
THOUSANDS of Americans are waking up to direct payments worth up to $800 thanks to a tax rebate issued to eligible South Carolina residents. Taxpaying South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax return by October 17 may be eligible to receive the nearly $1,000 payment. State lawmakers approved...
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
Another Bank Runs Afoul of U.S. Laws, Reaches Settlement
As any bank relies on the trust it builds between both customers and the public, and even a whiff of a scandal can do serious reputational and financial damage. Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report is still recovering from a string of scandals over everything from creating millions of accounts without customers' approval to accusations of offering higher rates and mortgage fees to Black and Hispanic candidates.
Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get
Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
U.S. authorities charge 8 social media influencers in securities fraud scheme
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged eight individuals in a securities fraud scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million from by using Twitter and Discord to manipulate stocks.
Jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering
MIAMI (AP) — The former nurse of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has been found guilty of money laundering in connection to bribes paid by a billionaire media mogul to green light lucrative currency transactions when she served as the country’s national treasurer. A jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, deliberated for just a few hours Tuesday before finding Claudia Diaz and her husband, Adrían Velasquez, guilty of five of the six counts detailed in a 2020 indictment accusing them of taking at least $4.2 million in bribes. The couple, who will be sentenced in February, face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the criminal counts. The jury trial was seen as a critical test of federal prosecutors’ ability to hold accountable so-called Venezuelan kleptocrats for fleecing the oil rich nation.
Biden administration awards $36 billion to save the pensions of 357,000 union workers
The Biden administration awarded $36 billion Thursday to prevent cuts to the pensions of roughly 357,000 union workers and retirees. It's the largest federal award of its kind, according to the White House.
CNBC
Biden releasing nearly $36 billion to aid pensions of union workers
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to prevent severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for...
6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in the New Year
Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes in 2023, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...
BBC
Calls for push payment scam refunds for all
All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
CNBC
Laid off tech workers from Meta, Google and Twitter are being wooed by the federal government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
Tobacco Companies Hit a Supreme Court Hurdle
As sales of flavored tobacco products surged in 2019 and 2020, certain states started to take major measures to curb their image as a "less gross cigarette" and appeal to young adults. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning almost all flavored tobacco products in 2020 and, last November, voters upheld it by ballot vote.
Social landlords with worst record for complaints named by housing watchdog
The social landlords in England with the worst records of complaints have been named by the housing watchdog, which said the failures were “deeply concerning” and that poor performance was “still at unacceptably high levels”.The Housing Ombudsman said landlords’ handling of complaints needed “significant improvement” with more than two-thirds of probes into complaint handling being upheld by the watchdog.Richard Blakeway, the Ombudsman for England’s 4.4 million social homes, concluded there was maladministration in 90 per cent of the complaints cases brought to it by tenants of Golding Homes, which provides housing for more than 21,000 people across Kent, including in...
Watch Out for These 3 Social Security Scams — How To Protect Yourself
Scammers are making out big in 2022. With the rise in digital payments, inflation relief checks issued by various states throughout the year and the upcoming holidays, fraudsters are finding many...
Federal Jury Convicts Father and Son In $20 Million Lottery Scam
A Massachusetts federal jury has convicted a father and son duo on lottery scam charges. According to an official release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return.
Retirement Daily Roundtable - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan
Bob Powell (00:03): All right. Welcome everyone to our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. I'd like to remind everyone that all attendees are muted and off video, but the event is being recorded. And if you have a question, please type it into the chat box at the bottom right of your screen. Panelists will, we’ll have panelists speak to their top items and cover questions as we go through the webinar today. And as a reminder, everyone will receive a link to the recording when it's posted on retirement daily.
Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States
Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
DOJ touts first-of-its-kind settlement in racial discrimination case targeting 'crime-free housing' policy
The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed what it is describing as a first-of-its-kind settlement in a racial discrimination case challenging a so-called "crime-free housing ordinance."
