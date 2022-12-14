ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route Fifty

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Another Bank Runs Afoul of U.S. Laws, Reaches Settlement

As any bank relies on the trust it builds between both customers and the public, and even a whiff of a scandal can do serious reputational and financial damage. Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report is still recovering from a string of scandals over everything from creating millions of accounts without customers' approval to accusations of offering higher rates and mortgage fees to Black and Hispanic candidates.
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get

Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering

MIAMI (AP) — The former nurse of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has been found guilty of money laundering in connection to bribes paid by a billionaire media mogul to green light lucrative currency transactions when she served as the country’s national treasurer. A jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, deliberated for just a few hours Tuesday before finding Claudia Diaz and her husband, Adrían Velasquez, guilty of five of the six counts detailed in a 2020 indictment accusing them of taking at least $4.2 million in bribes. The couple, who will be sentenced in February, face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the criminal counts. The jury trial was seen as a critical test of federal prosecutors’ ability to hold accountable so-called Venezuelan kleptocrats for fleecing the oil rich nation.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Biden releasing nearly $36 billion to aid pensions of union workers

President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to prevent severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for...
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Calls for push payment scam refunds for all

All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
TheStreet

Tobacco Companies Hit a Supreme Court Hurdle

As sales of flavored tobacco products surged in 2019 and 2020, certain states started to take major measures to curb their image as a "less gross cigarette" and appeal to young adults. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning almost all flavored tobacco products in 2020 and, last November, voters upheld it by ballot vote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Social landlords with worst record for complaints named by housing watchdog

The social landlords in England with the worst records of complaints have been named by the housing watchdog, which said the failures were “deeply concerning” and that poor performance was “still at unacceptably high levels”.The Housing Ombudsman said landlords’ handling of complaints needed “significant improvement” with more than two-thirds of probes into complaint handling being upheld by the watchdog.Richard Blakeway, the Ombudsman for England’s 4.4 million social homes, concluded there was maladministration in 90 per cent of the complaints cases brought to it by tenants of Golding Homes, which provides housing for more than 21,000 people across Kent, including in...
TaxBuzz

Federal Jury Convicts Father and Son In $20 Million Lottery Scam

A Massachusetts federal jury has convicted a father and son duo on lottery scam charges. According to an official release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily Roundtable - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan

Bob Powell (00:03): All right. Welcome everyone to our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. I'd like to remind everyone that all attendees are muted and off video, but the event is being recorded. And if you have a question, please type it into the chat box at the bottom right of your screen. Panelists will, we’ll have panelists speak to their top items and cover questions as we go through the webinar today. And as a reminder, everyone will receive a link to the recording when it's posted on retirement daily.
24/7 Wall St.

Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States

Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
MAINE STATE
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

765
Followers
3K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy