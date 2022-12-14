NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION Notice is given that a Statement of Commencement of Winding Up Affairs of EAST GEORGIA RESEARCH, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company with its registered office at 1892 GA Hwy 138, SE, Conyers, GA 30013, will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. EAST GEORGIA RESEARCH, LLC requests that persons with claims against it present the claims to EAST GEORGIA RESEARCH, LLC c/o Robert E. Talley, Esq. at 1892 GA. Hwy. 138, SE, Conyers, GA 30013, with a description of the particulars of the claim in writing. Notice is given that, except for claims that are contingent at the time of the filing of the statement of winding up, or that arise after the filing of the statement of commencement of winding up, a claim against the company not otherwise barred will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after publication of this notice. 907-89324 12/14 21 2022.

