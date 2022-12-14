ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Points, TX

CBS DFW

North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week.  Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas

A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
GRAPEVINE, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Police Department

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Athens Police Department and spoke with Athens Police Chief John Densmore to talk about their growth. Chief Densmore thanked the Athens community for supporting Athens Police Department while they continue to grow. “As you can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

CBS19

Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch

ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe. It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.
ATHENS, TX
inForney.com

Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Man shot to death in South Dallas home

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell

TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
TERRELL, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE

