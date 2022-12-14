Read full article on original website
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
A Christian minister testified that he was involved in decades-long efforts to influence the Supreme Court: 'We pushed the boundaries of Christian ethics'
"Justice Thomas commended me, saying something like, keep up what you're doing, it's making a difference," Robert Schenck said.
Utah senator files bill attempting to create national definition of obscenity
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) unveiled a new bill this week in an effort to create a federal definition of obscenity that would apply to the internet.
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
'I carry a gun everywhere I go': GOP lawmaker grills activist over rhetoric
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Harvard Law instructor and LGTBQ rights activist Alejandra Caraballo at a House oversight hearing over some of her past tweets.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government.
Civil rights groups call on House to pass resolution against racist ‘Insular Cases’
A coalition of civil rights groups led by the ACLU on Thursday called on the outgoing Democratic House majority to pass a resolution recognizing equal constitutional rights for residents of all U.S. territories. The resolution, introduced in 2021, would repudiate the so-called “Insular Cases,” a series of Supreme Court decisions...
House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership
Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.
“Seditious radicalism”: Legal experts sound the alarm over Republican’s call for “Marshall Law”
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., encouraged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to convince former President Donald Trump to invoke martial law to overturn his election loss, according to messages obtained by Talking Points Memo. Most of the thousands of text messages, which were turned over by Meadows the House...
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts
Among the documents were 331 drafts of an autobiography outline by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark
POLITICO
SCOTUS trips, fights against Donald Trump and an extraordinary ruling from a federal judge in California: Here's the legal record of the Jan. 6 Committee.
In more than a dozen cases, the select committee simply punted, choosing to target its legal resources elsewhere. The Jan. 6 Committee closed the book on nearly all of its unfinished legal battles this week, withdrawing subpoenas for a slew of witnesses who chose to sue rather than comply. Here’s...
As House January 6 committee winds down, it is abandoning efforts to subpoena phone records
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is dropping several of its pursuits for January 6-related phone records, according to court filings this week, as the panel winds down before it expires at the end of this year.
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
